Push-To-Talk Market Is Anticipated To Register A Positive CAGR Of 8.2% In The Forecast Period 2022-2032

The global push-to-talk (PTT) market size is projected to expand steadily at over 8% CAGR through 2031. With requirements from the public safety sector increasing fast, demand for LMR and cellular push-to-talk solutions is rising across the globe. Furthermore, recovery of key commercial sectors after the initial setbacks of the COVID-19 pandemic, such as construction, retail, transportation, and logistics, to name a few, is further boosting demand for push-to-talk services.

The Demand analysis of Push-to-Talk (PTT) Market offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse features, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and sales of Push-to-Talk (PTT) Market across the globe.

Market Segmentation by Category

Network LMR Push-to-Talk Services Cellular Push-to-Talk Services

End-Use Industry Push-to-Talk Services for Public Safety Push-to-Talk Services for Commercial Use Transportation & Logistics Construction Retail Travel & Hospitality Health Others Push-to-Talk Services for Government & Defense

Region North America Latin America Europe Middle East and Africa (MEA) East Asia South Asia Oceania



A comprehensive estimate of the Push-to-Talk (PTT) market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the Sales of Push-to-Talk (PTT) during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with the global average price is also considered in the study.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Rise in demand from government and defense sector to fuel sales

The United States to hold a major share of the global PTT market

Germany to exhibit hegemony for push-to-talk services and solution in Europe

China and India to take the spotlight in the world’s fastest-growing push-to-talk industry – Asia Pacific

The United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and France to emerge highly lucrative markets for PTT

LMR push-to-talk solutions to be most sought-after across regions

Competitive Landscape

The global push-to-talk market witnesses cut-throat competition among key players. In order to leverage new opportunities, key industry players are launching a wider variety of products. For instance,

AT&T recently launched its new AT&T Enhanced Push-to-Talk (EPTT) Solutions in order to target a broad range of end-use sectors.

Simoco Wireless Solutions launched its new Simoco Push equipped with DMR Radio Network and other features, a couple of years back.

*The list is not exhaustive, and only for representational purposes. Full competitive intelligence with SWOT analysis available in the report

Why is Germany at the Forefront of Europe’s Market for PTT Services & Solutions?

Backed by highly advanced retail, transport, & construction sectors, Germany is the hotspot for push-to-talk solution providers. Increase in demand from public safety and defense sectors is expected to further aid industry growth in Germany.

According to a report titled “Germany- Mobility and Transport”, published by the European Commission (EC), the Germany transportation sector is highly developed and projected to expand further after getting over the effects of the pandemic. As per its report, the European Commission (EC) has recently approved a EUR 300 million German State Aid Scheme for the period of 2020 to 2023 to support innovative projects in the transportation sector. This, in turn, will create new avenues for push-to-talk service providers over the coming years.

What’s Augmenting Demand for Push-to-Talk Solutions in China?

China is in the spotlight of the world’s fastest-growing push-to-talk industry – Asia Pacific, and expected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period. Increase in demand from commercial and government sectors are spearheading growth in China.

As stated in a report titled “China- Market Overview”, published by the International Trade Administration on 3rd February 2021, China’s commercial sector is evolving fast while being among the topmost industries in the world.

According to the report, in 2019, China was the world’s second-largest economy with a GDP of US$ 14 trillion, while the commercial sector had a significant contribution to it. This indirectly depicts the growth scope for push-to-talk solution providers in the country.

Will India’s Push-to-Talk Market Continue Growing?

India is another lucrative industry for push-to-talk services and is expected to sustain its position during the forecast period. High demand from the government & defense sector and rise in application across diverse commercial sectors are pushing the demand-supply graph for push-to-talk services upward.

According to a report published by Invest India, the National Investment Promotion & Facilitation Agency India commercial sector is highly developed and forecast to expand significantly through 2031. As per the report, the Indian construction sector contributes nearly 9% of the GDP, while investments of nearly US$ 16.6 billion have taken place in road infrastructure. This explains why stakeholders in the push-to-talk industry are eyeing India.

For More Insights-

