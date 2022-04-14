Digital Orthodontics Market To Witness Enigmatic Growth

New York, United States, 2022-Apr-14 — /EPR Network/ —

The Digital Orthodontics Market is expected to witness a strong In Upcoming Years. The ongoing trend speaks of digital transformation. In other words, it’s about the provision of digital solutions being tabled all across. The big thing is that the key stakeholders can’t afford to keep digital technology in a silo. Unification is the need of the hour so that anytime-anywhere access is possible. The enterprise is slated to move with the same mindset in the forecast period.

Orthodontics deals with mispositioning of teeth as well as jaw. Orthodontics is referred to as a cosmetic procedure to improve facial appearance and oral function. Orthodontics include closing wide gaps between the teeth, aligning the tips of the teeth, improving speech and chewing ability and treating improper bite.

Digital orthodontics indicated towards advancements of technology for the application of dental devices like headgear, plates and braces. The emergence of digital orthodontics technology helps to make treatment options easier. According to the National Institutes of Health, in India 1 out of 3 school-going children aged 12-15 suffers from malocclusion and require orthodontics treatment.

Get Sample Copy of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/32378

The COVID 19 has led to shut down of several manufacturing units leading to delay of global digital orthodontics market growth. Several leading medical device manufacturers are focussed on developing devices required in the treatment of coronavirus cure and hence challenging the growth of global digital orthodontics market. There has been a significant reduction of patient hospital visits creating a negative impact on global digital orthodontics market.

The increasing number of patients suffering from orthodontic issues is expected to increase demand for global digital orthodontics market. Whereas, the rise in treatment adoption rate acts as the driving factor for global digital orthodontics market growth.

Advancement of technology and increasing research and development activities are expected to increase demand for global digital orthodontics market during the forecast period. Increasing number of the dental clinic is anticipated for the growth of digital orthodontics market in the coming decade.

The emergence of new players and new product developments into the medical technology market to boost global digital orthodontics market growth. For instance, in July 2019, Lightforce Orthodontics developed first fully customized braces enabled using 3D printing technology.

The capital cost associated with digital orthodontics is expected to hinder global digital orthodontics market growth. Also, less adoption of advanced medical technology in the under-developed region like the Middle East & Africa will challenge global digital orthodontics market growth.

Request for Table of Content@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/32378

Market Segmentation

The global digital orthodontics market is classified based product type, technology, end-users and region.

Based on the product type, the global digital orthodontics market is segmented into the following:

Laser

X-rays

3D printers

3D imaging

Based on technology, the global digital orthodontics market is segmented into the following:

Scanning

Imaging

Printing

Photography

Computer-Aided Design/ Computer-Aided Manufacturing

Based on the end-users, the global digital orthodontics market is segmented into the following:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Centers

Dental Clinics

Research & Academic Institutes

Based on product type, x-rays segment is expected to have the highest share in global digital orthodontics market during the forecast period. Whereas, with the adoption of digital technology 3D printers will observe significant growth rate in global digital orthodontics market in the coming decade.

On the other hand scanning technology is estimated to hold a significant share in global digital orthodontics market with increasing diagnosis rate. The hospitals segment is the largest end-user with increasing dental disorders for global digital orthodontics market. On the other hand, the increasing number of dental clinics will lead to the growth of dental clinics market share in the digital orthodontics market.

Access Full Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/32378

North America is expected to dominate the global digital orthodontics market with an increased rate of diagnosis and treatment adoption rate in the region during the forecast period. Increased investment towards research and development for advanced therapeutics makes Europe the second leading region in the global digital orthodontics market.

Asia-Pacific region with the rise in healthcare expenditure is expected to observe a significant growth in global digital orthodontics market in the coming decade. The Middle East and Africa are an untapped region for global digital orthodontics market with very less product penetration due to poor health infrastructure in the region.

Key Players

Some key players contributing global digital orthodontics market are,

Nikon Corporation

The 3M Company

Fujifilm Holding Corporation

Stratasys Ltd.

Olympus Corporation

GDC Holdings Inc.

Carestream Health Inc.

Align Technology Inc.

Ormco Corporation

ALTEM Technologies Ltd.

Konica-Minolta Inc.

DynaFlex

3Shape Systems Inc.

GeoDigm Corporation

others.

About Us: Persistence Market Research

Contact Us:

Persistence Market Research

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City, NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com