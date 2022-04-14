The Microphone Market to see itself getting reinvented as being digitized

Microphones or microphone chip or silicon microphones has extensive usage in high quality audio output devices. These devices are mainly used in smartphones and tablets for the high quality sound and with its quick technological development and advanced miniature microphones, they can be integrated in compact electronic devices. They are widely used in voice recognition, voice transmission, noise recognition and reduction of external noise. They also find application in automobile for driver assistance and positioning & navigation control, medical application in stethoscopes and many more. Recent developments in microphones have resulted in development of miniature microphones and that are widely used across the mobile industry and electronic products.
Microphones are of many varieties that includes condenser microphone, electret microphone, dynamic microphone, ribbon microphone, carbon microphone, piezoelectric microphones, laser microphones and many others. Microphone consist of a sensitive part called capsule from where the voice is heard. Sound is converted to mechanical motion to electrical signals and sound is heard through capsule. Advancements in technology have also invented wireless microphone which is connected through a Bluetooth that works on radio transmitter. These devices have large scope in mobile phones, medical equipment, military equipment and many others.
Global Microphone Market – Drivers and Restraints
The Global Microphone Market is driven by huge adoption of smart phones and tablets. The market is experiencing huge decrease in the prices of the microphones because of increasing competition. Manufacturers have focused on making the microphones smaller in the size and more robust which has driven the market. Due to noise or dead spots that appears on the call has mainly beaten up the market. Also the integration of the microphone has restrained the global microphone market. The increase in demand from the emerging economies from countries like Africa, and India has shown to be good opportunity for Global Microphone Market.
Global Microphone Market – Segmentation
The Global Microphone Market is segmented based on by type, by application.
Global Microphone Market by Type:
- Analogue Microphone
- Digital Microphone
- Electret Microphone
- Others
Global Microphone Market by application:
- Medical instruments
- Consumer electronics
- Automotive
- Mobile phones
- Commercial security and surveillance
- Sensing Application
- Industrial devices
Global Microphone Market – Region Wise Outlook
The Global Microphone Market is divided into seven regions namely North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to lead the Global microphone market because of the high usage of mobile and other electronic devices in this region. APEJ is showing the dominance in the forecast period because of China, which is biggest market for manufacturing of TV, smartphone, tablet, gaming, and other electronic devices. Europe has the third largest market share in the Global microphone market which is followed by Middle East and Africa.
Global Microphone Market Players
- STMicroelectronics
- AAC Technologies
- Omron
- Bosch Sensortec
- InvenSense
- MEMSensing
- Delphi
- New Japan Radio
- GoerTek
- Haiden
- Knowles
- Cirrus Logic
- BSE
- Infineon
- NeoMEMS Technologies
