Automated Esr Analyzer Market 2022 Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast to 2031

Automated Esr Analyzer Market 2022

Automated Esr Analyzer Market is all set to unleash its potential to the fullest, at a CAGR of 5%. The new normal constitutes video chatting with therapists. The patients are thus able to create their profile and look for the therapist (s) of their choice. Patients could, thus share the data from various apps and share it with their provider (s) for a better understanding of the personalized care needed by them. Such would be the healthcare vertical.

Growing prevalence of infectious diseases poses a massive burden on healthcare service resources. This is also leading to rising number of EST tests, fuelling demand for automated ESR analyzers. ESR tests are considered to be one of the oldest and most frequently used laboratory tests for identifying infectious diseases. These tests are used to measure the degree of inflammation present in the body. Inflammation is considered a part of the body’s immune response, which can be acute and can grow rapidly after injury or infection.

On the flip side, the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted growth of the global automated ESR analyzer market. Due to the outbreak, many companies are focusing on finding possible treatment options for COVID-9. Manufacturing industries are being shuttered around the world due to global restrictions, causing an unusual technology and business model transformation. But this is expected to be a temporary effect, and the market is expected to recover soon.

Persistence Market Research predicts that the global automated ESR analyzer market will exhibit a 5% CAGR over the forecast period (2021-2031).

Key Takeaways from Automated ESR Analyzer Market Study

By product, the instruments segment dominates the global automated ESR analyzer market in revenue terms at nearly 70% share, and is projected to continue to do so throughout the forecast period.

Portable automated ESR analyzers are most sought-after, and are expected to gain more than 72% of the global market share by 2031.

By analysis time, 15-30 min is expected to hold a major revenue share through 2031.

Under end user, hospitals and diagnostic laboratories are expected to collectively hold around 35% of market.

Asia Pacific countries such as China and India (7% and 7.7% CAGR, respectively) represent the most lucrative markets. The automated ESR analyzer market in matured economics is expected to record comparatively slower growth due to slowdown in economic growth.

The U.S. holds close to 90% share of the North American market, but Canada is projected to expand faster at around 6.4% CAGR.

The market in Germany is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% through 2031.

As a result of the initial shocks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global automated ESR analyzer market grew 2.6% in 2020, but is expected to bounce back to 6% growth in 2021.

“Rising prevalence of infectious diseases along with rapid growth of the elderly population is expected to propel demand for automated ESR analyzers,” says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Rise in Disposable Income, Coupled with Increase in Number ESR Tests in Emerging Economies, Surging Demand

Emerging economies have a large number of untreated patients. These geographies represent a significant opportunity for manufacturers. Economic development in these emerging economies, coupled with growing disposable income of patients, is estimated to help ensure sustainability. In addition, increase in medical expenditure by several governments is estimated to boost the adoption of automated ESR analyzers in diagnostic laboratories.

