Excruciating Technological Advancements To Drive The Oocyte Retrieval Products Market

Oocyte retrieval also referred to as egg collection. Oocyte retrieval is a procedure wherein viable eggs are removed from the ovaries, for the in-vitro fertilization process. Egg retrieval is an important part of the in-vitro fertilization process, thus, the growth of the IVF procedures is expected to drive the demand for oocyte retrieval products.

Also, the high success rate and continuous technological advancements are some of the factors that have further supported the demand for these products. Factors such as high infertility rates, and initiatives by the government to offer better health insurance coverage for IVF procedures is further expected to boost the demand for oocyte retrieval products.

To capitalize on the growth opportunities in the oocyte retrieval products market, the product manufacturers are focusing on introducing improved products that will provide better precision to the physicians during the procedure which in turn reduces the patients’ pain levels throughout the procedure and offer an effective treatment.

Growing fertility tourism is one of the key trends attributing to the growth of the oocyte retrieval products market Countries such as Argentina, Spain, Greece, India, Russia, and The Czech Republic have become major destination for fertility tourism.

High success rates of IVF treatments, lower cost of IVF treatments, availability of wider treatment options, shorter waiting times are some of the factors which catch the attention of the aspiring parents to these countries.

Also, the growth in the number of IVF clinics in these regions will demand the oocyte retrieval products such as aspiration pumps, aspiration needles, and accessories. Thus, growing fertility tourism is fueling the sales of the oocyte retrieval devices market.

Rise in –infertility rates is one of the important factor that drives the growth of the oocyte retrieval product market. IVF has become one of the most reliable method to conceive among the women. Also, the high success rate of the IVF procedure is one of the important factor which influences the market growth.

Along with these, trend in delayed pregnancies, late puberty, certain hereditary factors are responsible to increase in the infertility cases. As a result of this, demand for the in-vitro-fertilization process is on rise. As oocyte retrieval is the important part of the IVF process, the demand for oocyte retrieval products is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

High cost of the oocyte retrieval procedure, lack of awareness (especially in the emerging economies) are some of the key restrains that hinders the market growth.

Additionally, the complications associated with the egg retrieval procedure such as infection and pain in the pelvis and the ovaries are expected to create a negative impact on the growth of the egg retrieval market.

Key Segments of Oocyte Retrieval Products Market Covered in the Report

Based on the type of the products, the oocyte retrieval products market has been segmented as

Oocyte aspiration pumps

Oocyte aspiration needles Single Lumen aspiration needles Double Lumen ovum aspiration needles

Consumables (Tubing, gel, covers)

Based on end user, the oocyte retrieval products market has been segmented as

In-VitroFertility Centers (IVFs)

Hospitals

Gynecology Clinics

Research Institutes

Based on the region, the oocyte retrieval products market has been segmented as

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Prominent players operating in the oocyte retrieval market include,

Cooper Surgical

Vitrolife

Gynotech BV

Kitazato Corporation

Cook Medical

BIOPSYBELL S.R.L.

weLLgo Medical Products GmbH

Shanghai Horizon Medical Co. Ltd.

Rocket Medical plc

Planer Limited

