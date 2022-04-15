Toledo Auto Care—Heatherdowns Blvd Launches Newly-Designed Website!

Toledo Auto Care—Heatherdowns Blvd., is a full-service auto repair shop located in Toledo, OH, providing superior vehicle maintenance and repairs, including hybrid service, at affordable prices.

Posted on 2022-04-15 by in Automotive // 0 Comments

Newly Designed Website! – Toledo Auto Care, Heatherdowns Blvd., has launched its newly-designed website for customers to check out. You will see all the vehicle maintenance, including hybrid service, and auto repairs offered at Toledo Auto Care, plus read car care tips, and find specials coupons to use for car maintenance and repairs. Read more for details.

Toledo, OH, 2022-Apr-15 — /EPR Network/ — Toledo Auto Care, Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo, OH, is announcing the launch of its newly-designed website with its colorful and informative pages. Without leaving the comfort of home, vehicle owners can request an appointment with a certified auto repair technician, read informational car care tips, print specials coupons, and receive the most up-to-date advice on perplexing repair issues, including hybrid service, and how to keep your car at its peak performance level.

As you browse the new dynamic web pages for Toledo Auto Care, customers can enjoy the special features designed to benefit them, such as:

  • Signup for Money Saving Coupons
  • Get Directions to Toledo Auto Care, Heatherdowns Blvd.
  • Schedule an Appointment Online
  • Keep Track of Service History with the Online Garage
  • Join the Birthday Club for Special Discounts
  • Plus, much, much more!

The professional auto repair technicians at Toledo Auto Care are proud to join www.InstantAutoSite.net for the new design of this website.

About Toledo Auto Care—Heatherdowns Blvd.

Toledo Auto Care, Heatherdowns Blvd., is a full-service auto repair shop that has been providing premium vehicle maintenance and repair services to vehicle owners in Toledo, OH, for over 100 years. Their family-owned and operated auto shop remains committed to providing quality vehicle maintenance and repairs at fair prices. Whether you need scheduled vehicle maintenance, or auto repair, including hybrid service, their dedicated ASE-certified technicians are equipped to handle all repairs, using the latest technology, on many makes and models of vehicles.

###

