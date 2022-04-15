Cognixia gets recognized as the Best Digital Transformation Company at the World HRD Congress, 2022

Vadodara, India, 2022-Apr-15 — /EPR Network/ — Cognixia, a Global Digital Talent Transformation Company specializing in data, cloud, and engineering got recognized as the Best Digital Transformation Company at the World HRD Congress, 2022 event held at the Taj Land’s End, Bandra, Mumbai on 23 March 2022. The award recognizes Cognixia’s efforts in helping its customers achieve their digital transformation goals through its innovative talent development solutions working on different models, tailor-made to meet individual customer requirements.

The World HRD Congress is an annual event celebrating HR leaders and excellence in future-forward work, diversity & inclusion, talent management, learning & development, leadership, as well as employer branding. Cognixia has been recognized previously for its outstanding work in the field of learning & development as well by the World HRD Congress.

“Cognixia is playing a key role in creating digital workforce for our customers and helping them in their transformation journey. This award is a testimony of our efforts to be strategic skilling partners for leading companies across the globe.” Sunny Shah – Vice President Cognixia

About Cognixia

Founded in 2014, Cognixia is a global digital talent development company providing end-to-end talent transformation solutions for individuals and corporate workforce. With over 7,000 industry veterans as instructors, Cognixia has transformed the careers of over 150,000 professionals and helped 500+ tech-forward enterprise clients develop talent strategies through customized learning solutions in data, cloud, and engineering, reinventing their approach to talent development and talent acquisition. Cognixia’s reach covers more than 9 industries and 55 countries worldwide.

