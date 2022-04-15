NoviSign Digital Signage Release New Hospital Digital Signage Solutions Striven Around Improving Patient Experiences

New York City, NY, 2022-Apr-15 — /EPR Network/ — NoviSign Digital Signage announces the immediate availability of new patient-centric digital signage solutions for hospitals, doctor offices, clinics and waiting rooms. As a healthcare professional, one can use NoviSign’s Digital Signage Software to make and change the content being displayed across the screen, kiosk or video. Using NoviSign cloud-based digital signage software users of any background can remotely design and update engaging and visually stunning content that includes health-related information, like seasonal medical alerts, insurance bulletins about vaccines and more.

Improve the Way to Share Information

NoviSign’s healthcare digital signage is a powerful new tool that, when used properly, increases patient satisfaction, improves communication with the staff and reduces the need to print and post new signage.

Digital signage for healthcare makes it easier to disseminate new and timely information. Because better communication is critical to the operations, medical facilities all over the world are utilizing digital signage for hospitals to:

* Enhance the user experience by emphasizing services, promoting events and emphasizing community outreach

* Decrease perceived wait times by displaying entertaining videos, health notifications, scrolling news and other content

* Improve employee communications: share HR news, training videos, an employee of the month and so on

* Involve and educate by showcasing seasonal wellness tips and best practices for common colds

Remotely Control and Manage Your Screens

When you use NoviSign’s digital signage for healthcare, one can easily create and manage multiple types of content for all of your screens throughout your facility, practice or office. In addition, NoviSign can support healthcare digital signage in the lobby, waiting rooms, pathways, cafeterias and staff breakrooms.

Anyone can design and edit messages specific to different audiences and the location of the sign using NoviSign’s online digital signage software for hospitals.

NoviSign is a cloud-based digital signage software solution provider with over 50,000 screens deployed across five continents. Clients include Disney, Ikea, Dole, Home Depot, NASA, Nokia, Ferrari and Papa John’s Pizza. Also included with NoviSign’s platform is a world-class support and training portal that offers step-by-step training videos, FAQs, complete technical documentation, phone support and online webinars.