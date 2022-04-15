Mysterious Catz Opens Two New Branches, Holds Special Events

Johor, Malaysia, 2022-Apr-15 — /EPR Network/ — Mysterious Catz is pleased to announce they are opening two new branch stores in 2022. In addition to these new store openings, they are also holding events throughout the years where customers can win vouchers for their next purchase.

Mysterious Catz will open two stores over the year. The first store will open in the Desaru town of Penawar with the second new cat supermarket opening in Masai Pasir Gudang. These two new stores will make it easy for cat owners in these areas to access the fantastic products they offer at affordable prices without waiting for shipping times when ordering online. The store is known for offering a vast selection of high-quality cat food and the best cat accessories to help pet owners provide their cats with everything they need for a happy, healthy lifestyle.

When customers visit any of the Mysterious Catz store branches, they can take advantage of the in-store events held regularly throughout the year. Customers are invited to spin the wheel for a chance to earn vouchers valid for discounts on purchases of RM50 and higher. Interested customers can get more information on these events by liking the company’s Facebook page for up-to-date information on upcoming events, including cat show events, and monthly promotions offered in each store.

Anyone interested in learning about the two new branches or the planned special events can find out more by visiting the Mysterious Catz website or by calling +6019-772 3726.

About Mysterious Catz : Mysterious Catz is a store specializing in top-quality cat food, cat accessories, and more, giving pet owners access to affordable options to keep their cats happy and healthy. The store offers numerous locations throughout Johor with convenient online ordering available. Their goal is to make cat products more accessible to pet owners at affordable prices.

