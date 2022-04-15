Vassey Dental Partners Is Hiring New Team Members

Peachtree City, Georgia, 2022-Apr-15 — /EPR Network/ — Vassey Dental Partners is pleased to announce they are currently hiring new team members, including business office staff, hygienists, and dental assistants. They are looking for dedicated professionals who are passionate about quality patient care and giving their patients the best experience possible in a friendly environment.

At Vassey Dental Partners, their staff treats patients like family to give them the reliable, high-quality dental care they require to create and maintain a healthy, beautiful smile. Individuals interested in working with the team in the business office or as a hygienist or dental assistant can expect a generous salary, along with fantastic benefits that include paid time off and 401k retirement plans. Employees can expect to work typical business hours from Monday through Friday, ensuring free weekends to spend with family and take care of other obligations.

Vassey Dental Partners strives to give every patient the best dental care possible in a comfortable, friendly environment. They need reliable team members who are just as dedicated to their patients as they are to continue providing their patients with access to high-quality dental care using the latest techniques and equipment for the best results.

Anyone interested in learning about the open positions can find out more by visiting the Vasseydentalpartners.com website or by calling 1-770-766-4170.

About Vassey Dental Partners: Vassey Dental Partners is a dental clinic offering the latest dental treatment options to give their patients healthy, beautiful smiles. Their dedicated, compassionate team provides friendly, personalized dental care to each patient to help them achieve their oral health goals in a comfortable environment. They have more than 30 years of experience in the dental industry, ensuring their patients get the best possible dental care.

