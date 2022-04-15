Get Relieved from Spinal Disorders by Top Spine Surgery Hospital In Attapur

Attapur, India, 2022-Apr-15 — /EPR Network/ — The spine or backbone of a human body runs down from the base of the skull to the pelvis. It consists of several bones called vertebrae. The spine performs the most essential functions of the human body. If performs functions like support to the body, structure, movement and protection of crucial nerves and organs. The vertebrae along with a variety of muscles and ligaments are that section of the body that allows humans to remain in an upright position while sitting or standing. It also provides a well-built base and connection to the shoulders and pelvic girdle. Often one faces many problems with the working of his or her spine. Spine Surgery hospital in Attapur provides an absolute aid to recover from any kind of spinal problems.

Spine Surgery hospital in Attapur works on 4 major kinds of Spine Surgeries.

Diskectomy. It is performed to remove the herniated portion of a disk to relieve irritation and swelling of a nerve. It’s done as an open surgery and typically involves full or partial removal of the back portion of a vertebra to have access on the ruptured disk.

Laminectomy, this involves removal of the bone that is overlying the spinal canal. It enlarges the spinal canal and relieves the pressure that is caused by the spinal stenosis. An entire segment of lamina can be detached to relieve pressure on a nerve.

Spinal Fusion, it is done to permanently two or more bones in the spine. It relieves pain by providing stability to a spinal fracture. It is also used to eliminate the painful motion between vertebrae that might have resulted from a ruptured or injured disk.

Vertebroplasty in this procedure bone cement is injected by the surgeon into the compressed vertebrae. It relives pain caused by fractured and compressed vertebrae. It is done with the help of a device called kyphoplasty.

Artificial Disks, It can be called as an alternative treatment to spinal fusion. The artificial disks are implanted to eliminate the painful movement between two vertebrae.

