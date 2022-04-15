Lisa Makeup World INC Lights Up the Big Apple with Brand New Studio

New York, USA, 2022-Apr-15 — /EPR Network/ — Lisa Makeup World INC, one of the most promising up-and-comers in beauty and fashion, recently launched its new studio in the heart of The Empire State. Based in Valley Stream, New York, the flagship location of this much-loved makeup label has been creating lots of buzz and excitement.

Since its inception in 2019, its unique approach to makeup and styling has been all the rage. Lisa Makeup World INC has been the talk of the town due to its artful touches on the faces of gorgeous non-traditional models, long-lasting makeup products, and expert skincare advice. The new studio in Valley Stream offers all this and more to its esteemed clients.

Anita Azeez, Founder of Lisa Makeup World INC, commented on the buzz surrounding her new studio: “We’re very proud of how far Lisa Makeup World INC has come in the last few years, and even more excited about the future. I started this venture out of my love and passion for makeup and cosmetics. However, it has grown into something much more spectacular since then. All our work is based on the art of making every client look radiant by bringing out their inner beauty. For Team Lisa Makeup World INC, makeup and grooming are about more than just colors and aesthetics. We treat our work as a true art form that gives people the chance to step out of their everyday and into something wonderful. We use proven top-of-the-line products and proven techniques to make New Yorkers look more vibrant, graceful, and confident.”

During its relatively short journey so far, Lisa Makeup World INC has been featured in various makeup, fashion, and art magazines of high credibility. These include PUMP, RAAMAT, MARIKA, and VIGOUR, among others. Exclusive billboard space has also been occupied in the iconic Times Square for many weeks in a row on multiple occasions.

Over time, the studio has earned a stellar reputation for its exclusive face-touching deals that completely transform a person’s look. They’re based on one of Anita’s founding principles of “minimalism in makeup.” She firmly believes that “just a handful of refined touches can enhance the beauty that a person already possesses.”

Apart from this, Lisa Makeup World INC also offers exclusive bridal makeup, photoshoot makeup, and fashion makeup services. These packages include facials, waxing, micro-blading, lash extensions, lash lifts, and a whole lot more.

Aspiring models and fashion professionals can really benefit from investing in these unique personal care and makeup services from Lisa Makeup World INC. Led by its hard-working and driven founder, the studio’s artistry is creating history by helping people embrace their inner exquisiteness and take on the world with confidence and style!