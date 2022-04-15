Krayzie Bone Launches All New CBD Business and Website

“We provide CBD infused Delta8 products range that is hemp-derived and delivers quality taste and relives your body.”

Downey, United States, 2022-Apr-15 — /EPR Network/ — Krayzie Bone is pleased to announce they are launching their new business and a corresponding website designed to provide the highest quality Delta 8 syrup, Delta 8 vapes, Delta 8 gummies, and many more to their customers. This online d8 syrup and other premium product store offers only premium and organic syrup to give their customers the best possible experiences.

Vaping has become increasingly more popular as smokers are looking for safer alternatives with fewer potential health risks. However, not all vaping liquids are the same. Many of them contain ingredients that may be harmful. For this reason, Krayzie Bone has put together a collection of organic and premium Delta 8 syrup in a variety of flavors to ensure every individual can find exactly what they want for the ultimate experience.

As a new business, they realize there are many competitors to overcome. However, they are launching the business through their new website, giving their customers easy access to all Krayzie Bone THC products they are looking for.

Anyone interested in learning about the new business or their website can find out more by visiting the Krayzie Bone THC products website or by calling +1-213-788-8779.

About Krayzie Bone:

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony is undoubtedly one of the most revered names in the industry. Krayzie Bone, one of the original members of Bone Thugs, has always wanted the highest quality Delta 8 products to be available nationwide. His legendary place in hip-hop wasn’t enough, Krayzie is working on a new market of Delta 8 syrup, Delta 8 gummies, and many upcoming products.