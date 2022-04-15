Illuminated Gardens: The Experts of Creating Landscape Lighting Charm

Illuminated Gardens offers Michigan’s best landscape lighting ideas, products, and services. The firm’s stellar landscape light experts have years of experience and can promptly help you with personalized solutions.

Michigan, USA, 2022-Apr-15 — /EPR Network/ — Illuminated Gardens is one of the leading landscape lighting contractors in Michigan, offering the best solutions. They offer a diverse portfolio of services, including low voltage outdoor, landscape, and pathway lighting. You can get deck, accent, patio, hardscape, statue, and water feature lighting solutions from them.

A spokesperson from the firm recently said, “At Illuminated Gardens, we are committed to the satisfaction of our clients. Our engineers pay close attention to the detail of what you need. They recommend solutions that adhere to your needs and can bring out the best in your outdoor living space!”

The firm uses premium-grade materials and also has a robust roster of services. They can help with installation, redesigning your lighting system, switching halogen lights to modern LEDs, and maintenance runs on low voltage lighting. Their commitment is to enhance and optimize your home’s lighting to bring out the true spirit of your property’s beautiful architecture.

About Illuminated Gardens

Illuminated Gardens is a leading low-voltage landscape lighting service in Michigan. They help install and design lighting solutions to accentuate the ambiance of your property. You can contact their professional team of landscape light experts via their website today.

Contact Information:

Phone: +1 (313) 903 5273

Email: info@illuminated-gardens.com

Address: 1747 Steeplechase Road, Canton, Michigan, 48188 USA

Website: https://illuminated-gardens.com/