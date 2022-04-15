VividStorm Offers 10% Discount On Most Popular Motorized Projector Screens

NSW, Australia, 2022-Apr-15 — /EPR Network/ — By simply installing a motorised projector screen in your entertainment room, you can already elevate your movie watching or video gaming experience. And if you’re in Australia looking for one, VividStorm gives you the best deals for their highly recommended products.

At 10% off, you can get your hands on their top-quality motorised projector screens. Equipped with state-of-the-art technology, their screens are available anywhere from 72 to 150 inches to suit your home theatre setup’s unique visual needs.

Want a more comfortable and convenient home theatre experience? Here are some of their most popular offerings.

VIVIDSTORM S White Cinema Electric Tension Floor Screen. This floor-rising VividStorm screen is made for standard throw projectors. You can choose from its all-white or with-black border design. The former gives you a free projection ratio, while the latter offers a standard one. It’s easy to lift with wireless remote control, and you can conveniently adjust its settings. This floor screen boasts a 160-degree angle of view.

S PRO Electric Tension Floor Rising Screen With Ultra Short Throw Ambient Light Rejecting. This screen comes with a light-reflecting filter so you can satisfactorily use it even with a ceiling ambient light. Made for UST laser projector, it allows you to feast your eyes on clear visuals while keeping them protected and less strained. It doesn’t only boast a space-saving design, this floor rising screen is equipped with premium retraction technology to ensure convenient use.

S ALR Electric Tension Floor Screen With Obsidian Long Throw Ambient Light Rejecting. Perfect for standard throw projectors, it has both regular and 3D obsidian long focus ambient light rejecting technologies that let you enjoy an eye-safe watching experience even for visuals that are meant for 3D viewing. It has a 150-degree angle of view — plus, its screen has a rigid cable design to prevent it from getting wrinkled. You don’t have to worry about drilling holes in your walls as it’s placed on the floor.

Slimline Drop Down Tension Screen. If you got a normal projector, this screen will help you modernise your setup. Its environmentally friendly materials give you a sleek viewing surface — minus the guilt. This ceiling-mounted screen has an angle of view of 160 degrees, and like other products from VividStorm, it has a brand motor drive with an ultra-quiet design.

PRO P Slimline Tension Screen With Ultra Short Throw Ambient Light Rejecting. Designed for short throw UST laser projections, this drop-down screen is also equipped with eye protection technology so you can enjoy watching your fave flicks day or night. With its 3D surround sound, you can make your home theatre setup more professional-sounding — giving you top-notch audio that complements the screen’s crisp visual well. It’s equipped with an electric lift that’s easy to open and offers 170-degree angle of view for a wider reach.

Get A VividStorm Screen For Less Today!

Offering the best motorized projector screens in the market, VividStorm is a name you can trust if you want to enhance the way you watch movies at home. The good news is, they’re selling their most popular products with a 10% discount. To learn more about it, visit https://vividstorm.com.au. Reach out to them at 1300 86 35 58 for any inquiries.