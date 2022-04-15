Lithium Carbonate Market Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of Around 11% Through 2030

Rockville , US, 2022-Apr-15 — /EPR Network/ —

Lithium carbonate is one of the key materials used in the manufacture of Li-ion electric vehicle batteries, an industry that has grown rapidly over the years. This growing demand proportionally boosted manufacturers’ revenues during the historical period until the Chinese government proposed landslide measures to cut EV subsidies, adversely affecting demand for lithium carbonate in EV applications. For years, there has been constant demand from pharmaceutical manufacturers. These factors will all impel the growth of Lithium Carbonate Market steadily up to the Medium Term Forecast Period, 2020-2030.

According to Fact.MR, the lithium carbonate market is valued at US$2.2 billion in 2020 and is valued at US$3.9 billion during the forecast period (2020-2030). The market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of around 11% during the estimated forecast period of 2020 to 2030.

Key insights from the Lithium Carbonate market study

The global lithium carbonate market is expected to generate around USD 3.9 billion in value creation opportunity during the forecast period.

The application of Li-ion battery is expected to dominate the market revenue in 2020 and is expected to gain 700 BPS market share by 2030 from 2020.

The pharmaceutical segment is expected to lose around 150 BPS during the forecast period 2020-2030.

East Asia holds a leading share of the global lithium carbonate market, with China providing much of the market demand.

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit most industries around the world. The main end-use industries of lithium carbonate are automotive and pharmaceutical, which are also affected by lockdowns and various restrictions, leading to a decline in demand for lithium carbonate in 2020.

“The global lithium carbonate industry is in its first life cycle, after which greater potential will unfold during the mentioned forecast period up to 2030,” says an analyst at Fact.MR.

Lithium Carbonate Market Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the Lithium Carbonate market with detailed segmentation by purity, grade, application and key regions.

purity

98.5% – 99.4%

99.5% – 99.8%

99.9%

Degree

High purity

battery

pharmacy

application

Li-ion batteries

Glass & Ceramics

cement manufacture

aluminum production

pharmaceutical industry

Other

region

North America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

rest of the world

