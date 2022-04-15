Scrap Metal Recycling Market To Experience A Growth Rate Of 5.5% By 2031

Rockville , US, 2022-Apr-15 — /EPR Network/ —

The global scrap recycling industry is expanding steadily with rise in demand from key end-use sectors such as building & construction, automotive, and electricals, to name a few, and is subject to expand further over the coming years. Stainless steel will remain the most recycled scrap metal over the coming years.

The latest report on scrap metal recycling by Fact.MR offers detailed analysis of the global industry, along with new trends, demand-supply trajectories, and growth & restraining factors for the forecast period of 2021 to 2031. As stated in the report, the United States, Germany, China, India, Japan, and a few other countries will have a major share on the market, while Asia Pacific will exhibit the fastest growth rate throughout the forecast period.

The global scrap metal recycling market is projected to ascend at around 5.5% CAGR through 2031.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

High demand for new scrap likely to be witnessed

Stainless steel to remain the leading segment in terms of metal

Rise in requirement from building & construction industry to augment demand growth

The United States to exhibit hegemony in the scrap metal recycling industry, especially in North America

Germany to take the limelight in Europe’s market for scrap metal recycling

Asia Pacific to exhibit fastest growth throughout the forecast period

The United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, France, Canada, Italy, and a few other countries to maintain positive market outlooks during the forecast period

Report Scope

Attribute Details Market size value in 2020 US$ 60 Bn Market forecast value in 2031 US$ 103 Bn Growth Rate 5.5% during 2021-2031 Forecast Period 2021-2031 Historical Data Available for 2016-2020 Market Analysis US$ Mn for Value & ‘000 Units for Volume Key Regions Covered North AmericaLatin AmericaEuropeEast AsiaSouth AsiaOceaniaMiddle East & Africa Key Countries Covered U.S.CanadaGermanyU.K.FranceItalyChinaJapanIndiaAustraliaBrazilMexicoArgentinaGCCSouth Africa Key Market Segments Covered Pet TypePad SizeUsabilityMaterialSales Channeland Region Key Companies Profiled American Iron & Metal (AIM)ArcelorMittalAurubis AGDBW Metals RecyclingKuusakoskiMetallon Recycling Pte Ltd.Nucor CorporationOmniSource, LLCSims LimitedTKC Metal Recycling Inc. K-Swiss Inc. Pricing Available upon Request

Key Segments Covered

Metal Type Ferrous Scrap Metal Recycling Stainless Steel Scrap Metal Recycling Carbon Steel Scrap Metal Recycling Mild Steel Scrap Metal Recycling Cast Iron Scrap Metal Recycling Others Non-ferrous Scrap Metal Recycling Aluminum Scrap Metal Recycling Copper Scrap Metal Recycling Lead Scrap Metal Recycling Nickel Scrap Metal Recycling Zinc Scrap Metal Recycling Brass Scrap Metal Recycling Tin Scrap Metal Recycling Gold Scrap Metal Recycling Others

Scrap Type New Scrap Metal Recycling Old Scrap Metal Recycling

Industry Building & Construction Scrap Metal Recycling Automotive Scrap Metal Recycling Industrial Manufacturing Scrap Metal Recycling Electricals Scrap Metal Recycling Shipbuilding Scrap Metal Recycling Consumer Electronics Scrap Metal Recycling Others



Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Scrap Metal Recycling Market Category and segment level analysis: Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level.

Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level. Scrap Metal Recycling Market Historical volume analysis : The report provides a comparison of Scrap Metal Recycling Market historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031.

: The report provides a comparison of Scrap Metal Recycling Market historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031. Scrap Metal Recycling Market Manufacturing trend analysis: The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Scrap Metal Recycling Market It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally

The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Scrap Metal Recycling Market It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally Scrap Metal Recycling Market Consumption by demographics: The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Scrap Metal Recycling Market demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Scrap Metal Recycling Market is carefully analyzed

The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Scrap Metal Recycling Market demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Scrap Metal Recycling Market is carefully analyzed Post COVID consumer spending on Scrap Metal Recycling Market Consumption: Healthcare industry has been largely influenced by COVID-19 pandemic. The Fact MR Market survey analyzed consumer spending post COVID-19. It assesses how current trends that will influence expenditure on healthcare services, thus affecting Scrap Metal Recycling Market growth

