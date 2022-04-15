Drug Induced Cardiotoxicity Market To Grow Based On Persistence Of Technological Advancements

New York, United States, 2022-Apr-15 — /EPR Network/ —

The Drug Induced Cardiotoxicity Market is expected to witness a strong In Upcoming Years. The ongoing trend speaks of digital transformation. In other words, it’s about the provision of digital solutions being tabled all across. The big thing is that the key stakeholders can’t afford to keep digital technology in a silo. Unification is the need of the hour so that anytime-anywhere access is possible. The enterprise is slated to move with the same mindset in the forecast period.

Around 50% of the drugs were called off the market, because of Drug induced Cardiotoxicity between 1994 and 2006. Advances in Medical equipment has enhanced in various segments of patient care, and simultaneously, management of diseases have also enhanced.

According to the National Cancer Institute, Drug induced cardiotoxicity can be framed as the ‘toxicity that affects the heart’. This toxic effect includes a direct effect of a drug on the heart as well as an indirect effect because of modifications of hemodynamic flow variations or because of thrombotic actions.

An increase in prevalence of Drug induced cardiotoxicity has been observed as a result of the global development in cancer treatment, which is leading to improved survival. Various therapies are being broadening the Drug induced cardiotoxicity range of the antineoplastic drugs.

According to the regulations given by FDA and EMEA, all of the phase-I clinical trials are required to go through continuos cardiac monitoring plan. The recognition of the toxic effects of kinase inhibitors with the development of new drugs that eliminate toxic kinases is the main aim. For instance, the effective restructuring of imatinib to decrease its Drug induced cardiotoxicity effects for the treatment of GIST.

Global Drug induced Cardiotoxicity market is predicted to show considerable growth in the forecast period due to the technological improvement with development of advanced equipments to enhance the lifestyle. The major focus is on the advancement in devices and technology by the manufacturer which will boost the Drug induced Cardiotoxicity market in the near future.

Increase in the investment towards reimbursement and government funding for the development of new devices will lead to the Drug induced Cardiotoxicity market growth.

Also, developments in the drug induced cardiotoxicity market are affected by the practice of targeted anticancer agents. There is an increase in the numbers of patients recovering from cancer in numerous worldwide which has led to increase in research activities in oncology, which will lead to reduction in cardiovascular diseases. Therefore, increasing research activities in cancer due to drug induced cardiotoxicity market growth is beneficial to most of the oncologists in the world.

The major rising disease today is cancer which is increasing need for cancer drugs. The main reasons that lead to the growth of these drugs is increase in oncology research and increase in old-age population around the world. However, cancer treatment drugs have been frequently related with cardiotoxicity, that ultimately causes myocardial dysfunction and sometimes heart failure. This leads to increase in drug induced cardiotoxicity market.

Stringent regulatory requirements for drug approval is expected to hinder global drug induced cardiotoxicity market growth. Less diagnosis rate and treatment adoption due to poor economic conditions in regions like the Middle East & Africa challenges the growth of global drug induced cardiotoxicity market growth. Lack of proper information and knowledge about the drug induced cardiotoxicity is one of the restraining factor for the market.

Another factor that will drive the market is the adoption of cost effective procedures. The major benefit of Drug induced Cardiotoxicity against the traditional method will propel the Drug induced Cardiotoxicity market in near future. Moreover, the clinical trial that is conducted in the US is expected to hamper the growth of drug induced cardiotoxicity market.

Key Segments of Drug Induced Cardiotoxicity Market Covered in the Report

By Indication:

Left ventricle dysfunction Anthracyclines Trastuzumab Lapatinib ABL inhibitors Bortezomib

Rhythm disturbances

Ischaemia Fluoropyrimidines Taxanes Bevacizumab Sorafenib



By End User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Competitive Landscape

Cook Medical Incorporated

Becton Dickson Company

Cardinal Health Inc.

C. R. Bard

LivaNova PLC. Some other

St. Jude Maedical

Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corporation

Biotronik

Medtronic

Boston Scientific Corporation

Johnson & Johnson.

Due to increasing adoption of advanced cardiac treatments and rising awareness attributes to the largest market share of North America. In addition, as a result of government regulations, the increase in need of home healthcare devices have enforced hospitals for readmissions, that will in turn boost the demand for cardiac diagnostic and intensive care devices.

From emerging countries, China and Japan are the rapidly growing regions in the global drug induced cardiotoxicity market after North America. China is holds the largest old-age population in the emerging countries.

This region shows rising incidences of cardiac diseases which leads to increase in demand for drug induced cardiotoxicity market growth. The steps taken by the government of South Asian countries in healthcare sector is leading to the market growth.

