Continual Innovation To Drive The Cell Therapy Bioprocessing Market

The global Cell Therapy Bioprocessing Market is expected to grow at a stupendous rate In Upcoming Years. Today calls for prediction tools that are powered by AI to optimize the usage of the resources available. This could also help in crisis management. As such, key market participants are likely to invest in predictive analytics for condoning unforeseen circumstances. These would be preventive steps taken by the enterprises on the whole.

Cell therapy bioprocessing is a discipline that bridges the fields of cell therapy and bioprocessing (i.e., biopharmaceutical manufacturing), and is a sub-field of bioprocess engineering. Cell therapy has become one of the fastest-growing segments in the life sciences. It involves the delivery of whole, living cells to a patient for the treatment of disease.

Typically, this category is divided into two main sections: autologous (meaning the cells are derived from the patient, modified [usually genetically], and re-administered back to the patient), or allogenic (meaning the cells are derived from another individual and show some match to the potential new host – similar to a blood transfusion).

Modern cellular and gene therapy therapeutics are easily on track to become multibillion-dollar markets within 10 years. Newer cell therapies are now viewed as biopharmaceutical products requiring standardization and regulatory approvals, rather than being largely unregulated, physician-prescribed medical procedures, such as red blood cells. Selling live cultured human cells as therapeutics is essentially a new manufacturing paradigm.

Disease like cardiovascular, oncology, have according to American Cancer association Estimated numbers of new cancer cases and deaths in 2020 (In 2020, there will be an estimated 1.8 million new cancer cases diagnosed and 606,520 cancer deaths in the United States.) This drive the great opportunities for cell therapy market.

The development of precision medicine and advancements in Advanced Therapies Medicinal Products (ATMPS) in context to their efficiency and manufacturing are expected to be the major drivers for the market. In addition, automation in adult stem cell and cord blood processing and storage are the key technological advancements that have supported the growth of the market for cell therapy.

The biomanufacturing companies are working in collaboration with customers and other stakeholders to enhance the clinical development and commercial manufacturing of these therapies. Biomanufacturers and OEMs such as GE healthcare are providing end-to-end flexible technology solutions to accelerate the rapid launch of therapies in the market for cell therapy.

While worldwide R&D spending is expected to increase every year, the average annual proportion of R&D spending to pharmaceutical revenue actually is expected to increase. Major drug approvals in 2018 and 2019 have shone a spotlight on the CGT industry, and with all the attention has come an influx of cash.

The lack of appropriate equipment and the use of manual techniques have led to manufacturing capacity bottlenecks at facilities, and as more therapies reach clinical and commercial scale, the current capacity crunch is likely to get worse.

BioPlan studies and related publications report that ~90 percent of cellular/gene therapy developers would prefer to use contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) for their product manufacturing needs, if sufficient CMO capacity and expertise were available.

But developers report that current wait times at CMOs to start new projects now average ≥18 months, with only a relatively small number of CMOs having the needed resources and expertise.

There are very few CMOs yet involved, and their cellular therapy bioprocessing capacity and expertise are limited. A large number of new process lines and facilities will increasingly be needed. There is reliance on the use of hoods and cleanrooms, rather than closed systems, to assure prevention of microbial and other contamination. But, importantly, regulatory expectations will eventually require full(er) GMP compliance.

A reason for the current slow innovation cycle is that the market for cellular therapy bioprocessing is limited and is still mostly at research, and some clinical, scales.

Thus, the return on investment in the development of new technologies is not quite there yet. And many innovative suppliers are in a holding pattern until they determine which technologies will prevail and which direction cell therapy bioprocessing will take in the near term.

Key Segments of Cell Therapy Bioprocessing Market Covered in the Report

Based on product type, the Cell Therapy Bioprocessing market has been segmented as

Technology Bioreactor Controlflow centrifugation Ultrasonic Lysis Lyophilization Electrodspinning Viral Vector Technology Cell Immortalization Technology Genome Editing Technology

Cell Type Immune cell Steam Cell Human embryonic stem cells Pluripotent stem cells stem cell Hematopoetic stem cells



Based on Indication, the Cell Therapy Bioprocessing market has been segmented as

Cardiovascular Disease (CVD)

Oncology

Wound Healing

Orthopedic

Others

Based on end user, the Cell Therapy Bioprocessing market has been segmented as

Hospitals

Clinics

Dignostic centers

Regenerative Medicine Centers

Acedamic and Research Institute

Based on the region, the Cell Therapy Bioprocessing market has been segmented as

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGAA

Omnica Corporation

Medtronic

Baxter International Inc

B. Braun

Nikkiso Co., Ltd

Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd.

Infomed SA

Bellco S.R.L

