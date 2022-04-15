Vehicle-to-vehicle communication to be fostered in the Motorcycle Electronics Market

New York, United States, 2022-Apr-15 — /EPR Network/ —

Motorcycle Electronics Market 2022-2027

Report Details:

This report provides in depth study of “Motorcycle Electronics Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Motorcycle Electronics Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

The motorcycle market has evolved significantly from complete mechanical systems in the past to electronics systems in the present. Efficiency of a motorcycle greatly depends on power to weight ratio, advanced electronics in the motorcycle has not only enabled new features and characteristics, but has also helped to significantly reduce weight of the vehicle.

Technological advancements such as antilock braking system (ABS), i3s technology, Blue core technology, Self-balancing technology are example for the same. A motorcycle has various electronics parts such as Engine control unit (ECU), GPS system, Immobilizer system, semi-active suspension system, hybrid system, sequential gear technology, etc.

Electronics is now a days integrated in various systems of a motorcycle such as engine management, driver safety, motorcycle tracking, lighting system, fuel injection systems, ignition systems, safety of motorcycle, connecting with other motorcycles through intercoms, telematics related to motorcycle, action cameras etc. Motorcycle electronics market has witnessed significant investment from various OEMs due to leverage existing growth opportunities in the market.

Key Players:

The report has profiled some of the important players prevalent in the global like – Pricol Limited, KOSKO, Mitsubishi Electric corporation, Delphi Automotive LLP., Dunlop System and Component Ltd., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Bosch Limited, Holley Performance Products, Wings Automobile Products Pvt., ltd., Suitai Electronics Ltd., Denso. and more.

This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the Motorcycle Electronics Market.

Motorcycle Electronics Market: Dynamics

Existing government norms and continual focus on vehicle and rider safety has brought a lot of investment in the motorcycle electronics market for developing new technologies. Furthermore, technologies such as engine management systems, exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) helps in monitoring and reduction of emissions from a motorcycle hence triggering the global motorcycle electronics market.

Furthermore, increasing the demand of luxury and ultra-luxury motorcycles, which are well equipped with advanced technologies are expected to drive the growth of global motorcycle electronics market. Moreover, electronic devices required less maintenance and fault can be detect easily by standard diagnostic tools making them a robust and durable choice.

Furthermore, better handling and passenger safety are the factor which hike the Global Motorcycle Electronics Market in forecast period. Manufacturer in the market are focusing on implementing future motorcycles with new technology such as Electronic Cruise Control (ECC), and Internet of Thing (IOT), Motorcycle Airbag Jackets, Immobilizer System.

Apart from these factors, the motorcycle electronics market is expected to witness significant demand from the aftermarket. With the changing demographics and advancing technology, riders want their bikes to be well equipped with the advanced features available in the market.

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Araia, South Africa etc.)

