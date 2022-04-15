The Motorcycle Instrument Cluster Market to stay put with techno-savvy innovations

New York, United States, 2022-Apr-15 — /EPR Network/ —

Motorcycle Instrument Cluster market – Overview

Motorcycle instrument clusteris one of the most essential features in a motorcycle. It consists of a number of indicators and gauges that indicate various aspects pertaining to the motorcycle operation. Most common of components of a motorcycle instrument cluster are an odometer, speedometer, tachometer and fuel gauge, among others. Besides comprising indicators and gauges providing information pertaining to speed, distance, fuel usage, the motorcycle instrument panel is also composed of other components such as temperature gauge, battery voltage indicators, headlight & turn signal indicators, etc. Conventionally, especially in developing regions, motorcycle instrument clusters comprised analog gauges and indicators. However, over the recent past, adoption of hybrid and fully digital motorcycle instrument clusters has witnessed a significant growth.The robust growth in motorcycle production volumes, especially in countries such as China and India, among other developing countries in Latin America and Africa is expected to drive growth in demand for motorcycle instrument clusters during the forecast period. The study of motorcycle instrument clusters market, thus becomes an important read.

Motorcycle Instrument Cluster market – Dynamics

Rising adoption of hybrid and fully digital motorcycle instrument cluster is one of the significant factors that is expected to drive growth of the motorcycle instrument cluster market over the next ten years. Fully digital are based on microelectronics technology and such systems are associated with relatively higher accuracy, and aesthetics, among others.

Connected Motorcycle technology is a newly emerging trend in the global motorcycle instrument cluster market. It enables the driver to connect mobile devices which would enable use of GPS in order to assist in navigation. Furthermore, several additional features are expected to be included in the next generation bikes. Along with this, it is incorporated with additional safety features. These are some of the emerging trends which are expected to be featured in the next generation motorcycle instrument clusters.

Price sensitivity, and the demand for relatively lower-priced commuter motorcycles which compose a significant chunk of the overall motorcycles demand in emerging countries such as India, China, and those in Latin America and Africa regions, is one of the primary restraining factor which may hamper the growth of digital motorcycle instruments.

Motorcycle Instrument Clusters Market- Segmentation

The global motorcycle Instrument Clusters market can be segmented on the basis of technology, motorcycle type and sales channel. On the basis of technology, the global motorcycle instrument clusters market is segmented as analog, hybrid and digital. On the basis of motorcycle type, the global motorcycle instruments clusters market can be segmented as mid-premium, premium and commuter motorcycles. On the basis of sales channel, the global motorcycle instrument clusters market can be segmented into OEM and aftermarket. In terms of technology types, demand for digital instrument panels is expected to witness robust growth over the forecast period

Motorcycle Instrument Cluster Market – Regional Overview

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global motorcycle instrument clusters market owing to its dominant share in overall global motorcycles production. Moreover, anticipated steady growth in motorcycles production in the region, especially that of commuter motorcycles, is expected to, in turn, drive growth in demand for motorcycle instrument clusters over the forecast period. North America, followed by Europe also holds a significant share in overall global motorcycles production. Demand for digital motorcycle instrument clusters is relatively higher in North America than that for analog variants. Also, Middle East & Africa and Latin America regions are expected to register steady growth.

Motorcycle Instrument Cluster Market- Market Players

Examples of some of the market participants in the global motorcycle instrument clusters market, identified across the value chain are:

Robert Bosch GMBH

Nippon Seiki Co., Ltd

Visteon Corporation

Continental AG

Pricol

Calsonic Kansei Corporation

MTA S.p.A

