Selective Innovations To Help The Melasma Treatment Market Keep Up The Momentum

The global Melasma Treatment Market is expected to stimulate at a good rate In Upcoming Years. Virtual consultations are amongst the ongoing trends. They mitigate the spreading of contagious ailments, thereby facilitating better efficiency. The gap regarding the demand-supply ratio could also be bridged this way. With this practice being followed, the developing economies would benefit better, as the cost to commute could be curtailed.

Melasma is a pigmentary skin disorder. It involves hyperpigmentation which appears as brownish-grey macule or patches on the face and sometimes on the neck.Although the condition is asymptomatic and the main cause for melasma is not cleared.

The hormonal change, particularly due to pregnancy and birth control pills, are common triggers of melasma, and often referred to as the “mask of pregnancy”. For instance, according to research studies, melasma is more common in females than males.

Rising prevalence of melasma and the vulnerable women population are the major factor propels the melisma treatment market growth during the forecast period. Increasing investment in R&D activities, growing innovations and the emerging new market is primarily driving the melasma treatment market growth. For instance, In August 2016, Cynosure Inc. innovated an aesthetic laser treatment of melasma and body contouring laser treatment at Cynosure APAC Forum.

Market Segmentation:

Based on type, the melasma treatment market is segmented as:

Medication

Hydroquinone

Azelaic Acid

Kojic Acid

Mequinol

Arbutin

Skin Peels

Laser and light treatment

Q-Switched Laser Treatment

Ablative fractionated laser treatment

Non-ablative fractionated laser treatment

Strong Pulsed Light Treatment

Other Combination techniques

Others

Based on the route of administration, the melasma treatment market is segmented as:

Oral

Topical

Based on the end-user, the melasma treatment market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Dermatology

Others

The laser and light treatment expects to hold the largest share and witness to dominate the melasma treatment market during the forecast period. The Q-switched laser treatment is the most widely preferred treatment owing to its effectiveness, safety and tolerability as compared to other treatments.

Additionally, the topical route gained more traction in the melasma treatment market owing to its bioavailability and fewer side effects as compared to the oral pills and exposure to ultraviolet rays. Based on application, the dermatology segment gains a large share in the melasma treatment market because of the rising cases of skin disorders.

Key players:

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

Abbott Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Wockhardt

Cynosure Inc.

LUTRONIC

La Pristine

Galderma Laboratories

