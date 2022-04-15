AI-powered X-ray Imaging Market 2022 Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast to 2031

AI-powered X-ray Imaging Market 2022

The AI-powered X-ray Imaging Market is expected to witness a strong In Upcoming Years. The ongoing trend speaks of digital transformation. In other words, it’s about the provision of digital solutions being tabled all across. The big thing is that the key stakeholders can’t afford to keep digital technology in a silo. Unification is the need of the hour so that anytime-anywhere access is possible. The enterprise is slated to move with the same mindset in the forecast period.

X-Ray technology has been widely associated with the healthcare and research and development sector for several years. However, in recent times, there has been so much advancements in the technology, which is helping several end-user industries enhance the production quality.

Technological advancement is one of the primary factors driving the growth of the global AI-powered X-ray imaging market. Due to the significant advantages of AI-powered X-ray imaging devices, market players are now focusing on introduction of AI and robotic powered systems.

Several advancements in medical imaging, mainly in computed tomography (CT) technology, has led to the rapid growth of X-ray examinations. The rising prevalence of chronic disorders and growing technological advancements in x-ray imaging procedures are likely to drive the global AI-powered X-ray imaging market growth.

What are the Key Trends Impacting Growth of the AI-powered X-ray Imaging Market?

The growing prevalence of various chronic diseases is increasing the demand of the global AI-powered X-ray imaging market. Around, 33% of the adults suffers more than one chronic disease worldwide. The increasing adoption and popularity of mobile x-rays devices and increasing use of advanced technology are expected to aid the demand for AI-powered X-ray imaging market.

The emergence of artificial intelligence and robotic-enable digital systems is expected to drive the future growth of the global AI-powered X-ray imaging market. Due to such kind of technological advancement, market players are getting advantages to improve their software capabilities and product offerings in the x-ray imaging market.

In addition, substantial disease burden and need for advanced treatment are offering significant growth opportunities in the global AI-powered medical X-ray imaging market.

Robotic and AI powered x-ray imaging devices to increase productivity by precision and high grade of automation. The rising radiologist workload, growing complications in clinical decision making, and huge R&D investments are the major drivers boosting the global AI-powered X-ray imaging market growth.

Competitive Landscape
Siemens Healthineers AG.
Agfa – Gevart Group
Hologic, Inc.
General Electric Company
Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
iCAD, Inc.
Nuance Communications, Inc.
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Synopsys Inc.
Nanox
Butterfly Network, Inc.
Arterys Inc, Ltd.
Blackford Analysis Limited
Beijing Infervision Technology Co.
MIRADA MEDICAL LIMITED
VUNO Inc.
Zebra Medical Vision, Inc.
others are operating the global AI-powered X-ray imaging market.

Key Segments of Global AI-powered X-ray Imaging Market Covered in the Report
Based on portability, the global AI-powered X-ray imaging market has been segmented as

Stationary AI-powered X-ray Imaging Devices
Portable AI-powered X-ray Imaging Devices

Based on application, the global AI-powered X-ray imaging market has been segmented as

General Radiography
Dental Applications
Mammography
Fluoroscopy
Others

Based on end user, the global AI-powered X-ray imaging market has been segmented as

Hospitals
Diagnostic Centers
Others

Based on the region, the global AI-powered X-ray imaging market has been segmented as

North America
Latin America
Europe
South Asia
East Asia
Oceania
Middle East & Africa

