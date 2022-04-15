Energy-based Skin Tightening Market Projection By Technology, Top Key Players, Demand, Segment, Regional Analysis Revenue Forecast Till – 2031

New York, United States, 2022-Apr-15 — /EPR Network/ —

Energy-based Skin Tightening Market 2022

The global Energy-based Skin Tightening Market is on the verge of witnessing a drastic In Upcoming Years. The digital renaissance is dictating the terms for the industry. AI-powered data core is being used for delivering insights. Also, the virtual workforce is being developed with a transfer of digital skills, that too, from a plethora of innovative ecosystems and industries. Conversational AI is being deployed for helping the end-users with timely feedback. This trend is bound to take the overall industry at a greater stride in the upcoming period.

Skin tightening treatments stimulate collagen in order to tighten the skin and slow the ageing process. The goal of all energy-based skin tightening devices is to heat and remodel dermal and subcutaneous collagoues networks while avoiding collateral damage to unintended tissues.

The skin is visibly tighter soon after the treatment as the fibres contract. Any areas of the skin that are prominently drooping, sagging or thinning are candidates for skin tightening with energy based devices.

Improvements in safety and efficacy for energy-based treatment have expanded the patient base considering these therapies as a viable option. Thus, this is helping the energy-based skin tightening market to grow exponentially.

The demand for energy-based skin tightening treatment is rising rapidly. One of the major factor that is contributing towards the growth of the energy-based skin tightening market is the rapidly increasing geriatric population especially in developed regions such as Europe and North America where the adoption rate is comparatively higher.

However, the rising geriatric population in developing countries like China that show strong growth potential is expected to experience considerable growth during the forecast period. According to a report released by the Ministry of Civil Affairs, in 2019, about 12.57 percent of China’s population was aged 65 or above.

The rising use of social media giving rise to a number of social media influencers and creating awareness regarding the aesthetic procedures is also expected to boost the growth of the energy-based skin tightening market.

Manufacturers in the global energy-based skin tightening market are focusing on introducing new products into the market with improved technologies that will reduce the downtime and offer effective treatment.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the energy-based skin tightening market include

Syneron Medical Ltd.

Alma Lasers Inc.

Lumenis Ltd.

Hologic Inc.

Sciton Inc.

Cutera Inc.

Venus Concept Ltd.

Merz Pharma GmbH & Co.KGaA

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Genesis Biosystems Inc.,

others.

Key Segments of Energy-based Skin Tightening Market Covered in the Report

Based on treatment type, the energy-based skin tightening market has been segmented as

Ultherapy

Exilis Ultra

Titan

Thermage

SkinTyte

Based on technology, the energy-based skin tightening market has been segmented as

Radiofrequency

Ultrasound

Laser-light

Based on end user, the energy-based skin tightening market has been segmented as

Dermatology Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Hospitals

Home care setting

Based on the region, the energy-based skin tightening market has been segmented as

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

