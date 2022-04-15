The Automotive Flanges Market To Grow On The Basis Of Refined Innovation From 2018-2028

New York, United States, 2022-Apr-15 — /EPR Network/ —

Automotive Flanges Market: Introduction

An automotive flange is an assembly primarily used for connecting, valves, pipes, pumps & other equipment to the piping system & auxiliaries. In the piping systems, automotive flanges are welded or screwed together. In the system flanged joined are composed of two automotive flanges joined or bolted together with the gasket in between which provide efficient sealing. Automotive flanges provides easy cleaning operation and also enables ease in inspection or modification during the maintenance process, thus reducing the overall maintenance cost & also reducing the downtime or maintenance time. In the commercial marketplace, there are numerous types of material used for the fabrication of automotive flanges such as stainless steel, carbon steel, aluiminium, alloys, cast iron & composites among others.

Automotive Flanges Market: Dynamics

Automotive flanges market is expected to grow momentum in the near future and projected to create huge revenue sales over the forecast period. Enabling ease in cleaning operation along with dropping down the maintenance cost are the key factors implicit behind the growing sales of automotive flanges.

Moreover, expansion of automotive industry, primarily due to escalating demand for new passenger cars, is likely to generate strong demand for automotive flanges over the forecast period. In the quest of decreasing the overall mass of the vehicle, major manufacturers are implementing new fabrication techniques and using novel material to fabricate the light weight automotive flanges.

The demand of light weight composite automotive flanges is growing with an exponential rate. However, automotive flanges with pathetic quality and fabricated through cheap material are getting penetrated in the market, thus restraining the growth of conventional automotive flanges.

Automotive Flanges Market: Segmentation

basis of Raw Material Stainless steel automotive flanges

Carbon Steel automotive flanges

Aluminium automotive flanges

Bronze automotive flanges

Copper automotive flanges

Nickel Alloys automotive flanges

Composites automotive flanges basis of Type Welding Neck automotive flange

Threaded automotive flange

Blind automotive flange

Flat automotive flange

Slip on automotive flange basis of Sales Channel OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer)

OES (Original Equipment Supplier)

IAM (Individual Automotive Manufacturer) basis of Application Exhaust System

Air compressor

Drivetrain

Pump

Engine components

Other

Automotive Flanges Market: Regional Outlook

With an upsurge in automotive vehicle production in APAC region, especially in China, India & ASEAN countries, the demand of the automotive flanges is likely to gain the substantial growth in the above-said Countries. Also, collective efforts from these APAC countries in order to propagate the overall sales of the passenger vehicle is anticipated to flourish the automotive flanges market.

NA is expected to endure the leading region for the penetration of automotive flanges as key automakers have the presence of their production units within the region. Western Europe is also capturing the significant share in the automotive flanges sales as the EU5 nations are totally involved in intensifying their automotive vehicle fleets. Evolving regions, such as LA, MEA and EE are prospective to perceive healthy growth in automotive flanges market as an outcome of the shift of parts manufacturing units to these regions.

Automotive Flanges Market: Key Players

SSI Technologies, Inc.

Tomken Plastic Technologies

Signal Metal Industries

Clampco Products, Inc.

S & H Rubber, Inc.

Simtech Process Systems

Qontrol Devices, Inc.

Saini Flange (p) ltd.

