Additive Manufacturing to sway the Aircraft Electrical System Market

Aircraft Electrical System Market: Market Introduction

An increase in the number of passengers travelling by air as well as economical airlines has resulted in the continuous growth of air traffic in the last few years. This has fuelled the demand for aircrafts, which in turn, is driving the demand for aircraft electrical systems market. An aircraft electrical system is an important part of aircraft that has the ability to generate electricity. Aircraft electrical systems are mainly driven by APU (auxiliary power unit) and a hydraulic motor or a RAT (Ram Air Turbine). In any aircraft, the electric design is influenced by basic requirements: reliability and light weight. Electrical parameters are chosen with the intention of minimizing the weight of motors, generators and transformers and thus, higher frequency power systems are generally employed. Even small single engine airplanes (private) have complex electrical systems.

Over the past few years, the aircraft industry has undergone tremendous change. The aircraft industry is now moving towards all electric and MEA (More Electric Aircraft), which has increased the demand for electrical power in aircrafts. The trend is to replace pneumatic and hydraulic systems with electrical systems to achieve more monitoring and comfort features. The structure of MEA distribution improves aircraft reliability, maintainability, efficiency and flight safety. Electrical distribution is generally in the form of a multi-convertor power electronic system.

Aircraft Electrical System Market: Dynamics

The increase in number of aircrafts coupled with increasing preference for more electric components in aircrafts is expected to spur the demand for aircraft electrical systems. Moreover, the burgeoning demand for unmanned vehicles is further expected to uplift the aircraft electrical system market. Also, the introduction of low-cost electrical systems such as electric convertors, inventors and fibre cables is also expected to upsurge the demand for aircraft electrical systems over the forecast period.

However, rise in the thermal management costs of electrical systems and aircraft electrical system failures is expected to create an immense challenge for the aircraft electrical system market. Additionally, existing backlogs in aircraft deliveries might also hamper the growth of aircraft electrical system market.

Aircraft Electrical System Market: Trend

Technological advancement in power electronics systems and the need to develop fuel cells to reduce emission will create an opportunity for aircraft electrical system manufacturers. Manufacturers are investing heavily on opening new factories and discovering technologies to upgrade more and more aircraft electrical systems. During their research, manufacturers create virtual aircrafts which helps to speed up the development process and ultimately decrease OEM costs by reducing the need for engine power systems and on-airframe testing.

Conventional aircrafts utilize a combination of electric, hydraulic, mechanical and pneumatic power transfer systems. The upcoming aircraft power systems will work on multi voltage level hybrid AC and DC systems. MEA electrical distribution systems are primarily in the form of multi-convertor power systems. Modern aircrafts have a mixed voltage system which varies from 405VAC, 28 VDC, 200VAC to 270VDC. In future, with the increasing rating and capacity of civil and passenger aircrafts, the demand for aircraft electrical systems is expected to grow at faster rate.

Aircraft Electrical System Market: Segmentation

On the basis of technology, the aircraft electrical system market can be segmented into:

Power Distribution

Power Generation

Energy Storage Device

Power Conversion

On the basis of application, the aircraft electrical system market can be segmented into:

Aircraft Utility Management

Configuration Management

Power Generation Management

Flight Controls & Operations

On the basis of components, the aircraft electrical system market can be segmented into:

Variable Frequency Generator

Generator Control Unit

Power Electronics

Transformer Rectifier Unit

Power Distribution Systems

Integrated Drive Generator

On the basis of platform, the aircraft electrical system market can be segmented into:

Fixed Wings Narrow Body Wide Body Large Body

Rotary Wings

Aircraft Electrical System Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global aircraft electrical system market identified across the value chain include-

Hartzell Engine Technologies, LLC

Thales Group

Zodiac Aerospace

United Technologies Corporation

Crane Aerospace and Electronics

Astronics Corporation

Safran S.A.

GE Aviation

Honeywell International, Inc.

Elbit Systems Ltd.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

