The Hydraulic Belt Tensioner Market to usher predictive maintenance

Hydraulic Belt Tensioner Market: Overview:

The hydraulic system is mainly used to applications with high loads and angular vibration. It is used because a mechanical automatic tensioner cannot provide sufficient damping or tensioner movement. The hydraulic tensioners in general need more engine space. The hydraulic tensioner system consists of a tensioner pulley in combination with hydraulic actuator.

The movement of the piston rod of the actuator is transmitted to the tensioner pulley via an integrated or separate lever. The hydraulic actuator is made to work like a shock absorber, where a spring in combination with the damping feature of the oil, will keep the wheel in contact with the rod.

A hydraulic actuator consists of these parts- an aluminum housing (Cylinder), the piston rod, the oil, the piston, the air, the spring, the one way valve, the retaining pin.