Enterprise Mobility App Development to drive the Electrically Powered Steering Column Drive Market

Electrically Powered Steering Belt Drive Market 2022-2027

This report provides in depth study of “Electrically Powered Steering Belt Drive Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Electrically Powered Steering Belt Drive Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

The fundamental dynamics that are explored in the report hold substantial influence over the Electrically Powered Steering Belt Drive Market. The report further studies on the value, volume trends, and the pricing history of the market. In addition to it, various growth factors, restraints, and opportunities are also analyzed for the market to study the in-depth understanding of the market.

Electrically powered steering – belt drive systems market is an emerging automation market because of its applications in automobiles. Automobile industry is working on some new technologies which can convert the manual driving into an electric or wired one, and these systems have served as a small step in the future of automation.

The belts used in these systems should be flexible, durable and reliable. Stretch belts are used in electrically powered systems because they can take the load off the components attached in the belt drive system and are more durable than serpentine belts. The belt drive systems consist of an electric motor, pulleys, rack and pinion system, torsion bar and steering column. An electric motor converts the torque into a force which is used to move the steering wheel. V belts and multi V belts are used whenever synchronous motion is not required in the system.

The report has profiled some of the important players prevalent in the global like – TRW, Dayco, Herald wheels, Motor mechanic, ZF Friedrichshafen AG. and more.

This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the Electrically Powered Steering Belt Drive Market.

Electrically Powered Steering Belt Drive Market: Drivers & Restraints

Electrically powered steering belt drive systems provide more space for packaging, lower inertia and a simple and efficient design for a wide range of automobiles. This serves as a driving force for the belt drive electrically powered steering systems. EPS belt drive consumes less power and is fuel efficient. They emit a lower percentage of carbon dioxide than other systems and are also named environment friendly systems.

Their biggest advantage is that if the systems get failed then the steering can be moved manually and this lowers down the risk of accidents. EPS systems are economical they require less maintenance cost. EPS belt drive systems get easily heated, and so they can work on a specific temperature which serves as the biggest restraint in the EPS belt drive systems market. The latest trend which has gain popularity in these systems is the electrification of mechanical components. Efficiency and the speed of the components get increased on electrifying them.

Global Electrically Powered Steering Belt Drive Market: Market Segmentation

On the basis of the position of assist motor –Column assist type (C-EPS), Pinion assist type (P-EPS), Direct drive type (D-EPS), Rack assist type (R-EPS)

On the basis of the type of materials used to make belts – Polyamide fabric, HNBR (hydrogenated nitrile butadiene rubber) elastomers, PTFE (Polytetrafluroethylene) fabric, Broken glass fibers, Natural rubber with styrene butadiene rubber

On the basis of the type of belts used – Stretch belts, Serpentine belts

On the basis of the number of belts used – V belts, Multi V belts

On the basis of the end user industry – SUV’s, Passenger cars, Light weight cars, Others

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Araia, South Africa etc.)

Key Stakeholders

Electrically Powered Steering Belt Drive Market Manufacturers

Electrically Powered Steering Belt Drive Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Electrically Powered Steering Belt Drive Market Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

