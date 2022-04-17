Aircraft Rudder Pedals Market To Witness A Major Overhaul Between 2018-2028

Aircraft Rudder Pedals Market: Introduction

Aircraft rudder pedals are the pedals which are positioned on the floor of aircraft cockpit in front of the pilots, and control the movement of the rudder, at the tail of the aircraft. Aircraft rudder pedals are used to control the yaw motion (rotational motion of an aircraft around its vertical axis) while flying, as well as steer the aircraft on the ground. The aircraft rudder pedals are part of aircraft control system also called as ‘fly-by-wire’ system. It can be of three types, mechanical linkage, hydraulically actuated and electrically actuated system. The aircraft rudder pedals are essential to control an aircraft either on ground or in air. The aircraft rudder pedals can be of two types such as, rotorcraft yaw pedals used to control the yaw motion of helicopters and other is fixed-wing rudder pedals which is used in airplanes for the yaw motion control. Furthermore, the aircraft rudder pedals can be of different types depending upon the size and specifications of an aircraft.

Aircraft Rudder Pedals Market: Dynamics

The growing urbanization and increasing global passenger traffic needs a faster and more comfortable way to travel due to that the airline industry is continuously growing with a significant rate. Additionally, the growing transportation sector also needs a faster way for transportation of goods for that the air transportation is a better and efficient method. The growing airline industry is expected to create demand for new aircrafts which is projected to increase the market of aircraft rudder pedals at a significant rate over the forecast period.

Furthermore, aircrafts used in other industries for different applications such as, fighting forest fire, rescue operations, crop dusting and in defense is also increasing which is pushing the demand of new aircrafts. This is expected to create new opportunities for the aircraft rudder pedals market to grow.

However, the new technologies such as, auto pilot in aircrafts is eliminating the need of a pilot to control the aircraft, which is expected to hinder the growth of aircraft rudder pedals market over the forecast period.

 Aircraft Rudder Pedals Market: Segmentation

basis of product type
  • Rotorcraft Yaw Pedals
  • Fixed-Wing Rudder Pedals
basis of end-use
  • Commercial Aircrafts
  • Defense Aircrafts

Aircraft Rudder Pedals Market: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific is the most attractive market for aircraft rudder pedals, owing to emerging economies such as, China, India, and Japan etc. The increasing population and air traffic as well as reducing cost of air travel is pushing the growth of airline industry in that region. The increasing number of airports and demand of new aircraft for transportation and travel is expected to significantly increase the demand of aircraft rudder pedals in that region.

Furthermore, Europe is projected to have prominent growth in the aircraft rudder pedals market owing to increasing demand of aircrafts in sectors such as, defense, transportation, agriculture, etc. is expected to drive the market of aircraft rudder pedals.

North America is expected to have a promising growth in aircraft rudder pedals market owing to increasing uses of aircrafts for different applications such as, fighting forest fire, rescue operations, crop dusting and in other applications. The growing defense sector in that region is also driving the aircrafts rudder pedals market. Middle East and Africa region is expected to show promising growth in aircraft rudder pedals market over the forecast period owing to increasing air traffic and airline industry in that region.

 Aircraft Rudder Pedals Market: Key Players

Some of the market participants in the global aircraft rudder pedals market are:

  • Woodward, Inc
  • Sitec Aerospace GmbH
  • UTC Aerospace Systems
  • LORD Corporation
  • McFarlane Aviation, Inc.
  • Sun Country Industries, LLC
  • Rockwell Collins
  • INGENIUM AEROSPACE

