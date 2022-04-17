Automotive Metallic Brake Pads Market To Scintillate From 2018-2026

New York, United States, 2022-Apr-15 — /EPR Network/ —

Automotive Metallic Brake Pads Market: Introduction

The braking system in an automobile is perhaps the single most important safety mechanism. The brake pads in the vehicle are the source of friction, which is created as they press up against the braking discs. In the market, there are three primary types of automotive brake pads available, which include metallic, ceramic, and organic brake pads. Automotive metallic brake pads, often called as semi-metallic brake pads, are typically made from a mixture of iron, steel, copper, and graphite that are all bonded together. Automotive metallic pads provide good performance and much better resistance to brake fade than automotive organic brakes. Although automotive ceramic brakes have enjoyed a considerable gain in popularity over the last ten years, automotive metallic brake pads remain a popular choice.

Automotive Metallic Brake Pads Market: Dynamics

Further, simultaneous disruptions in the global automotive industry have surged the demand for automotive metallic brake pads across the globe. Current estimations suggest that the sale of automotive metallic brake pads will continue on their upward trajectory against the backdrop of increasing sales of vehicles across the globe.

Additionally, improvements in core technologies, pricing, consumer acceptance of self-driving cars, and the ability of OEMs to address fundamental concerns about safety is projected to delineate the future outlook for the automotive metallic brake pads market.

Furthermore, automotive metallic brake pads offer high thermal conductivity, they tend to be able to withstand more heat while simultaneously helping automotive braking systems cool down more quickly. Therefore, with an array of advantages over other types of brake pads, the demand for automotive metallic brake pads is expected to increase.

However, the slowing economy and declining automobile sales will directly impact the pace of the global automotive metallic brake pads market, as automotive sales seemingly are flattening in many regions such as Europe and Japan. Consequently, automotive metallic brake pads manufacturers face the prospect of ever-intensifying competition for every piece of the automotive metallic brake pads market. Nonetheless, the growing prevalence of ceramic brake pads is expected to decelerate the sale of automotive metallic brake pads in the near term.

Automotive Metallic Brake Pads Market: Segmentation

vehicle type Passenger Cars Conventional Electric & Hybrid

Commercial Vehicles Buses & Coaches Heavy Trucks and Trailers

sales channel OEM

Aftermarket

Automotive Metallic Brake Pads Market: Regional Outlook

Although Europe and North America account for a substantial share in the global automotive metallic brake pads market, China is set to lead the global sales of automotive metallic brake pads with significant annual average gains. In the coming years, the growth in the sale of electric vehicles will also accelerate the growth of the automotive metallic brake pads market in the ASEAN and other SEAP countries.

In India, the automotive metallic brake pads market is prospected to grow at a higher pace owing to the continuous increase in the sales of the automobiles. Moreover, Japan is projected to witness moderate growth and expected to lose share in the global automotive metallic brake pads market owing to flattening automotive sales. The Middle East automotive metallic brake pads market is set for a dynamic growth in the coming years due to a huge potential for the aftermarket.

Automotive Metallic Brake Pads Market: Key Players

List of some of the prominent market participants in the global automotive metallic brake pads market discerned across the value chain include:

Muller Brakes America Inc.

Automotive Parts Depot Canada Ltd. (ProMax)

Tenneco Inc. (Monroe)

Valor Brakes

FRITEC

PFC Brakes

Trimat Limited

Guangzhou KOSUMA Autopart Co., Ltd.

Shandong Gold Phoenix Co., Ltd.

