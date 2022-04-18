Low Calorie Granola Market Is to Undertake Strapping Growth During 2031

Rockville, United States, 2022-Apr-18 — /EPR Network/ —

Granola is a common healthy breakfast made from a mixture of nuts, oats, honey, or other sweeteners. Low calorie granola is a healthy alternative to be consumed in breakfast and hence is gaining traction in the global market as it contains the right amount of fibers, protein, vitamins, and other essential nutrients with a reduced amount of calories.

Various health benefits of low calorie granola such as weight management, optimum presence of vital minerals and nutrients is driving the low calorie granola market.

North America is a developed and matured region for low calorie granola market owing to its high protein content, increased product offering of low calorie granola.

Low Calorie Granola: Market Segmentation

Based on Form, Low Calorie Granola Market can be segmented as: Cereals Bars

Based on Application, Low Calorie Granola Market can be segmented as: Puddings Cookie Mix Salad Dessert Topping Muffins Smoothies Chocolate Bars Others

Based on Ingredients, Low Calorie Granola Market can be segmented as: Dried Fruit Nuts Seeds Wheat Germ Oats Whole Wheat Honey Fruit Others

Based on Flavors, Low Calorie Granola Market can be segmented as: Vanilla Chocolate Banana Coconut Others

Based on Distribution Channel, Low Calorie Granola Market can be segmented as: B2B B2C Hypermarket/Supermarket Specialty Store Convenience Store Retailers Online Store Others



