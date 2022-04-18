Rockville, US, 2022-Apr-18 — /EPR Network/ —

The non-GMO soy protein market is estimated to be valued at US$ 2.3 Mn in 2020 and grow at a CAGR of nearly 4% during the forecast. A growing number of health conscious consumers inclining towards plant-based protein and aligning with clean label trend are significantly contributing to the non-GMO soy protein market growth.

While COVID-19 crisis has shown minimal effect on the non-GMO soy protein market, it is expected to intensify as the crisis unfolds in key economies and major markets. In contrast, with growing consumer awareness of health boosting products and supplements amid the pandemic, the demand for non-GMO soy protein is expected to show prominent growth during the recovery period. Resumption of work in production facilities in multiple countries such as China is expected to fill the gap between demand and supply of non-GMO soy protein.

Key Takeaways of the Non-GMO Soy Protein Market Study:

North America accounts for nearly one third share of the global non-GMO soy protein market, and is expected grow 1.3X during the forecast period.

Non-GMO soy protein concentrates account for 1/3rd of the total market value and are expected to see gradual growth in demand during the forecast period.

Sales of food grade non-GMO soy protein are expected to show prominent growth and expand 1.4X by 2030 over 2020.

Application in supplements and neutraceuticals continues to influence manufacturers’ growth strategies and is expected to grow 1.5X by 2030.

Non-GMO Soy Protein Market: Segmentation

The FactMR’s study has done the segmentation of the non-GMO soy protein market on the basis of product, grade, application, and region.

Product

Concentrate

Isolate

Others

Grade

Food Grade

Feed Grade

Application

Bakery and Confectionary

Meat substitutes

Supplements & Neutraceuticals

Animal Feed

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

MEA

After reading the Non-GMO Soy Protein Market report, readers can:

Understand the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting the growth of the global .

Analyze key regions holding significant share of the total Non-GMO Soy Protein Market revenue.

Study the growth outlook of the global Non-GMO Soy Protein Market scenario, including production, consumption, history and forecast.

Learn consumption pattern and impact of each end use on the Non-GMO Soy Protein Market growth.

Investigate the recent R&D projects performed by each Non-GMO Soy Protein Market player.

The Non-GMO Soy Protein Market report answers important questions which include:

What does the status of the Non-GMO Soy Protein Market look?

Non-GMO Soy Protein Market look like after the forecast period?

Which region has the highest contribution to Non-GMO Soy Protein Market Devices why?

Which players remain at the top of the Non-GMO Soy Protein Market look?

What opportunities are available for the Non-GMO Soy Protein Market players to expand their production footprint?

Which segment has the maximum impact on Non-GMO Soy Protein Market?

