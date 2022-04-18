Demand For Flexitanks Market Is Set To Grow at A Higher Pace Over The Medium- And Long-Run Forecast Period 2021-2031

Rockville, US, 2022-Apr-18 — /EPR Network/ —

Fact.MR’s recent report on the global flexitanks market anticipates a largely positive outlook through 2031, majorly underpinned by rapid uptake of flexible packaging solutions across the food industry. Growth is anticipated to remain gradual yet stable, as certain end-use industries such as chemical manufacturing have experienced contraction due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For More Insights Into The Market, Request a Sample of this Report – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5664

As per the Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, flexible packaging comprises nearly a fifth of the global packaging market. Food packaging comprises nearly half of total flexible packaging demand. Consequently, an incline has been witnessed with regard to the manufacturing of food-grade flexitanks in recent years. With North America poised to emerge as the primary flexible plastic food packaging hub, valued at approximately US$ 28 billion and expanding at just over 2%, prominent flexitank manufacturers are directing all their investments here.

Players such as Hillebrand, Techno Group, and Bulk Liquid Transport (BLT) already have a highly robust presence, with BLT emerging as the largest manufacturer. Incorporating raw materials supplied by long-term partners such as Dow Chemical and Exxon Mobil, the company manufactures flexitanks comprising an outer polypropylene layer made from high-tech aramid fiber, with high-strength weft reinforcement every 10 cm. These are suitable for transporting edible oils, concentrated fruit juices, food additives, and sorbitol, among other products.

Share Your Requirements & Get Customized Reports – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=5664

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Mitigating contamination risks leading to preference for single trip flexitanks by manufacturers

By application, food ingredient flexitanks to garner majority share, and wine transportation to receive tailwinds

The U.S. to post impressive gains, fueled by a flourishing flexible packaging industry

Fast-paced innovations to cement U.K.’s influence across the global flexitanks market

Germany and France to experience high growth amid flourishing chemical and wine production

Surging agricultural output to pivot the Indian market, with China banking on heightened chemicals production for future growth

“Increasing demand for lightweight and flexible transportation solutions with a view to reduce freight costs and travel time is persuading key application industries to opt for flexitanks, prompting enhanced investments in research & development to dole out industry-specific solutions,”comments a Fact.MR analyst.

Access Research Methodology Prepared By Experts – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=5664

Competitive Landscape

The global flexitanks market is characterized by the presence of a plethora of manufacturers attempting to widen their footprints by deploying a wide spectrum of expansion strategies. Offering regulatory-compliant environmentally sound packaging solutions, acquisition of smaller scale market players, widening existing product portfolio offerings, and capacity expansion projects are a few of the key strategies being followed by vendors.

For instance, MY FlexiTank offers two product categories: Premier FLEXITANK and Econ FLEXITANK. The Premier FLEXITANK comes with linear low density polyethylene (LLDPE) and ethylene vinyl alcohol (EVOH), which offers an oxygen and moisture barrier and prevents heat permeation during shipment. The latter is suitable for the carriage of all non-hazardous liquids not sensitive to moisture or oxygen.

Key Market Segments Covered

Product Type Single Trip Multi Trip

Application Food Wines & Spirits Oils Chemicals Industrial Products Pharmaceutical Goods

Region North America Europe APAC Central & South America Middle East & Africa



Crucial insights in the Flexitanks Market research:

Underlying macro- and microeconomic factors impacting the growth of the Flexitanks Market Basic overview of the Flexitanks Market including market definition, classification, and applications.

Scrutinization of each Flexitanks Market player based on mergers & acquisitions, R&D projects, and product launches.

Adoption trend of Flexitanks Market across various industries.

Important regions and countries offering lucrative opportunities to Flexitanks Market stakeholders.

For More Insights–https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2022/03/09/2400432/0/en/Low-Code-Development-Industry-is-Projected-to-Achieve-a-Global-Market-Size-of-US-187-Bn-by-2032-Currently-US-Accounts-For-the-Largest-Market-Share-in-the-World.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com