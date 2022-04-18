Dimethicone Silicone Market is Playing Significant Growth During 2031

Rockville, Country, 2022-Apr-18 — /EPR Network/ —

Introduction

Dimethicone silicone has witnessed significant demand as a silicone-based polymer in personal care properties. Personal care product manufacturer’s perception toward dimethicone silicone as an ingredient that enhances aesthetic attributes of products such as lotions, foundations, and primers, has been driving demand for this polymer over the past couple of years.

According to the Cosmetics Ingredient Review’s (CIR) evaluations of relevant scientific data alludes to the safe use of dimethicone silicone in cosmetics. In addition, the Skin Deep Database has associated a low hazard rating with dimethicone silicone, with side effects listed being limited to slight allergic reactions, irritations, and dryness. Furthermore, the US Food and Drug Administration has deemed dimethicone silicone as generally regarded as safe for use in personal care and cosmetic products. All these factors collectively continue to underpin demand for dimethicone silicone worldwide.

Dimethicone silicone has witnessed extensive demand in color complexion cosmetics, as they serve as a carrier for the insoluble mineral pigments, enabling coverage and color to various complexion products. The use of dimethicone silicone in emulsion/carrier fluid to develop a flexible, non-occlusive, and breathable film, has also upheld its demand and sales in recent years. A key factor that has led the use of dimethicone silicone to be frowned upon is its non-biodegradable nature, which further had hazardous impacts on the environment.

Growing Needs for Natural Personal Care Products to Boost Adoption of Dimethicone Silicone Alternatives

Even though dimethicone silicone is listed in GRAS chemicals and many consumer safety organizations, its demand may decline in the near future. Rising health-consciousness and consumers being highly critical of the ingredients of cosmetic products, cosmetics with chemical ingredients may lose traction in the market. The growing demand for natural and organic personal care product may create a hindrance in the growth of the dimethicone silicone market.

Despite the extraordinary characteristics that dimethicone silicone adds to cosmetics, they cause formulation difficulties, which limits the amount of dimethicone silicone that can be added to cosmetic products. In addition, as dimethicone silicone is a non-biodegradable chemical, rising environmental concerns are making a negative impact on its demand in the market.

Dimethicone Silicone Innovations in Personal Care Products to Support the Market Growth

Though dimethicone silicone finds a wide range of industrial applications, its demand remains high in the personal care products sector. Owing to its heat and water resistance properties, temperature stability, and anti-shearing characteristics, dimethicone silicone is used in the preparation of a variety of cosmetic products.

Dimethicone silicone, which is also referred to as Polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS), is found to be non-acnegenic and reduce the risk of undesired acne and skin pore-clogging. It remains a popular smoothing agent used in personal care cosmetics. While the personal care products industry is envisaging rapid growth, leading market players are making use of innovative ingredients to improve their product integrity.

Essential Takeaways from the Market Report

Comparison of prominent players operating in the market.

Identification of Dimethicone Silicone market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global Market

Recent developments and key strategies adopted by market players.

Study of the micro and macro-economic growth indicators.

Impact of the various factors on the value chain of the market.

Evaluation of current Dimethicone Silicone market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry.

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Dimethicone Silicone Market Drivers, Segments and Restraints.

Dimethicone Silicone Market Survey and Dynamics

Dimethicone Silicone Market Size & Demand

Dimethicone Silicone Key Trends/Issues/Challenges

Dimethicone Silicone Sales, Competition & Companies involved

