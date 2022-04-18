The Anhydrous Caffeine Market’S Growth Is To Be Defined By Innovation Continuously

New York , United States, 2022-Apr-18 — /EPR Network/ —

Anhydrous caffeine is used in various sports drink to enhance the performance of athletes. Athleticism comprises strength, speed, agility, power, aerobic capacity, mental resilience, and other key performance areas. Anhydrous caffeine improves the performance and focus of athletes. As the health & fitness trend and fierce competition is changing in different sports, the demand for caffeine-infused sports beverages is surging, and subsequently, increasing the use of anhydrous caffeine.

The global anhydrous caffeine market has witnessed substantial growth over the past few years, and this trend is expected to continue through the course of the forecast period (2020 to 2030), at a steady CAGR of 5% over the next ten years.

Key Takeaways from Global Anhydrous Caffeine Market Study

Majority of demand for anhydrous caffeine is from the food and beverage segment, followed by the pharmaceutical segment. The food & beverage segment accounts for 55% share in the global anhydrous caffeine market

share in the global anhydrous caffeine market Demand for anhydrous caffeine from beverage manufacturers is expected to rise, owing to increasing consumption of energy drinks as well as functional beverages. In the U.S., 80% adults consume caffeinated energy drinks every day, and the average adult has a daily intake of 200 mg of caffeine.

adults consume caffeinated energy drinks every day, and the average adult has a daily intake of of caffeine. By source, coffee beans is dominating the global anhydrous caffeine market. The major contributing factor is the availability of higher amount of caffeine along with traditional use of coffee beans.

Consumers prefer caffeine due to its enhancing performance capabilities. Usage of caffeine as a supplement is also gaining popularity, due to its perceived property of boosting energy during exercise. Anhydrous caffeine pills and gum are consumed by adults and the working demographic to boost energy and develop enhanced concentration levels.

Manufacturing and supply chain disruptions in end-use industries due to the COVID-19 pandemic will stunt market growth in the near term.

Anhydrous Caffeine Market: Competitive Landscape

Global leaders in the anhydrous caffeine market have adopted efficient strategies to increase their presence and market share in this space. Key players are investing in the strategic expansion of their manufacturing facilities.

Aarti Industries, a leading caffeine manufacturer from India, expanded its production capacity and almost doubled its production of caffeine.

Manufacturers in the food & beverage industry are also introducing innovative caffeine-infused products to cater to rising consumer demand. Such new product launches are helping manufacturers increase their market share in the global anhydrous caffeine market.

Limitless, a U.S.-based beverage company, developed a new product line of sparkling water with the addition of caffeine. These products are available in six flavors, and each contain 35 milligrams of caffeine.

