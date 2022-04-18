The Rock Candy Market To Have A Technological Escalation In Its Armor

Consumers nowadays are showing more interest in flavored candies. As such, over the last few years, manufacturers have introduced different fruit flavors and formats to increase their consumer base. Manufacturers are looking to use tasty and flavorful ingredients in rock candies, such as blackcurrant, passion fruit, aniseed, and such others.

The global rock candy market has witnessed substantial growth over the past few years, and this trend is expected to continue through the course of the forecast period (2020 to 2030).

Key Takeaways from Rock Candy Market Study

  • By type, the rock candy on sticks segment is projected to hold the highest market value share in the rock candy market during the forecast period, owing to high product availability and consumption rate of the product.
  • By flavor, the regular segment is expected to witness significant growth, attributable to the growing consumption of regular rock candy in emerging countries.
  • Berries flavor rock candy is projected to exhibit substantial consumption growth in the global rock candy market. The major contributing factor is rising consumer inclination toward a diverse range of berry flavors such as acai berries, raspberries, and others.
  • Rock candy sales through online retail formats are anticipated to witness exponential growth during the forecast period. Major contributing factor is increasing e-Commerce sales of bakery and confectionery food products across the world.

Rock Candy Market: Competitive Landscape

The rock candy market is fragmented in nature. Key players operating in the global rock candy market are adapting their market strategies to benefit the most from prevailing market trends. Leading manufacturers are adopting strategies such as innovative product development and product diversification, with focus on increasing production capacity. Additionally, manufacturers are aiming to cater to the rising number of consumers who are more inclined toward customized candy products, to gain a competitive advantage in the market.

