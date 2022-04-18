The Stir To Be Different A Major Factor Of Growth Of The Rutf Rusf Market

Various government bodies and NGOs such as UNICEF, WFP, and Save the Children are concerned about rising child mortality rates due to malnutrition. These organizations, along with various government-aided initiatives, are focusing on allocating funds for the purchase and distribution of RUTF & RUSF products in developing regions such as Africa and Asia.

UNICEF has planned to spend a total of US$ 20 Bnfrom 2018–2021, from which, around US$ 2.8 Bn has been allotted for health, nutrition, and child protection. This factor itself has created huge opportunities for manufacturers in the RUTF & RUSF market.

The global RUTF & RUSF market has witnessed substantial growth over the past few years, and this trend is expected to continue through the course of the forecast period (2020 to 2030). The market is estimated to rise at a steady CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways from RUTF & RUSF Market Study

By type, RUTF is dominating the global RUTF & RUSF market with the highest market value share, as the number of children suffering for severe acute malnutrition (SAM) is comparatively high, which can be treated by RUTF products.

Demand from the WFP segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to WFP focused on the well-being of the SAM and MAM population.

UNICEF is expected to hold the largest share in the global RUTF & RUSF market, as it is the biggest buyer of RUTF & RUSF products in the world.

Big private corporate companies are coming forward to help and feed SAM and MAM children through CSR activities. Thus, the demand for RUTF & RUSF products is increasing across the globe.

With unemployment, hunger, and malnutrition rising during the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for RUTF & RUSF products, especially in low-income regions, is rising rapidly.

RUTF & RUSF Market: Competitive Landscape

Many key players in the global RUTF & RUSF market are non-profit organizations. Their main purpose is to serve maximum children who are suffering from malnutrition. Also, these RUTF & RUSF manufacturers are focused on local production and locally-produced raw materials in order to boost local economies and increase employment. This strategy attracts more clients such as. Also, some RUTF & RUSF producers have tied-up with UNICEF and WFP to produce nutrition-rich and cost-effective products in order to feed more SAM and MAM individuals across the world.

Companies such as Mana Nutrition Products, Valid Nutrition, Meds and Foods for Kids, and others are focused on producing cost-effective RUTF & RUSF products by sourcing locally-produced raw material.

