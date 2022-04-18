New Product Launches To Put The Fitness Equipments Market In A Good Stead

New York , United States, 2022-Apr-18 — /EPR Network/ —

Main factors surging the demand for fitness equipment are rising incidence of diseases and increasing focus of people across the globe on fitness activities due to sedentary lifestyles. Sales of fitness equipment are channeled through both, online and offline stores. A wide range of products is being offered by online retailers with detailed catalogs. Historically, offline stores have accounted for more than 80% volume share of the global fitness equipment market. However, online store are expected to exhibit faster growth over the forecast period of 2020 to 2030.

The global fitness equipment market is poised to expand at a CAGR of more than 4% through 2030, and cross a valuation of US$ 18 Bn by the end of the same year.

Key Takeaways from Fitness Equipment Market Study

The global fitness training market is projected to be valued at over US$ 18 Bn by 2030-end, with maximum demand coming from health clubs and gymnasiums.

Among the applications, cardiovascular training accounts for a significant share of over 40% of the global fitness training market.

North America held the largest share in the global fitness equipment market in 2010. However, the market in the East Asia region is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of nearly 8% over the forecast period.

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the manufacturing and supply chain of the fitness equipment market. Temporary shutting down of fitness clubs and gymnasiums is leading to reduced demand, which is also hurting market growth.

Cardiovascular Training Equipment Witnessing High Demand

In terms of volume, weight training equipment is expected to continue its dominance over the global fitness equipment market through 2030. The ability of cardiovascular training equipment of being utilized by all age groups is expected to drive its sales over the coming years. However, demand for strength training equipment will increase at the fastest pace in the coming years.

Fitness Equipment Market Competition Analysis

Key players in the global fitness equipment market are actively focusing on the provision of smart fitness equipment, capable of connecting and sharing workout data to fitness apps and wearable devices. Major market players are opening new chains and outlets of fitness spas and clubs to strengthen their market presence. They are also collaborating with different stakeholders in the sports sector to expand their market presence, and are offering complete nutrition support to their members along with functional training. Some of these players include Brunswick Corp., Technogym S.p.A, Nautilus, Inc., Amer Sports Oyj, Johnson Health Tech Co., Ltd., ICON Health & Fitness, Inc., True Fitness Technology, Inc., SportsArt Fitness, Inc., Iron Grip Barbell Company, and Adidas AG.

