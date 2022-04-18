Zeal To Move Through Settlements Anew To Drive The Sterols Market

New York , United States, 2022-Apr-18 — /EPR Network/ —

Fast-paced lifestyle of the working population across the globe is leading them to early age cardiovascular diseases. Fast food and unhealthy eating habits increase the risks of high cholesterol levels in the human body. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 31% of people die annually from cardiovascular diseases around the world. 80% of deaths are due to heart attacks or stroke, and more than 75% of these deaths occur in emerging economies.

In order to prevent heart attacks and risks of cardiovascular diseases, demand for functional food with added sterols is increasing worldwide. Daily consumption of 1.5 grams to 3 grams of sterol lowers blood LDL-cholesterol by 7% to 12% in just 3 weeks. This adoption of functional food with added sterols will lower the risks of cardiovascular disease and provide a thrust to the growth of the sterols market over the coming years.

As per Persistence Market Research estimates, the global sterols market is set to progress at a healthy CAGR of 11% from 2020 to 2030.

Key Takeaways from Sterols Market Study

Plant-based sterols will continue to experience high demand, creating lucrative opportunities for market players. CVD patients are following the trend of natural, plant-based ingredients, and are demanding functional foods with added plant-based sterols.

By source, vegetable oil held a larger market share in 2019 , but the pine trees segment will expand at a faster pace over the next decade.

, but the pine trees segment will expand at a faster pace over the next decade. The powder form will continue be the preferred choice of consumers through 2030 .

. By end use, food and dietary supplements will be the highest revenue-generating segments throughout the forecast period.

Europe, followed by North America and Asia Pacific, will lead the market share of the global sterols market. However, the market in Asia Pacific will expand at a slower rate than the other two.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has caught the world by surprise, and has accelerated the need and trend of increased nutrition and preventive care, thereby surging the demand for sterol-based products,” says a PMR analyst.

Sterols Market: Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global sterols market are focusing on investing in research & development, which is likely to help them retain or increase their market. New products with added sterols and existing products with new flavors are in high demand from consumers looking for functional food products. According to the report, manufacturers are also focusing on new product development and increasing product offerings, which will help them increase their global presence.

Persistence Market Research, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global sterols market, presenting historical data (2015–2019) and estimation statistics for the period of 2020–2030. The study offers compelling insights on the sterols market based on source (vegetable oil and pine trees), form (powder and granular), and end use (food and pharmaceuticals), across six major regions.

