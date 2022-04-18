The Smart Handle Market to deploy innovation in the next 10 years

Smart Handle Market: Overview

With the growing trend of home automation, people demand every single entity in their house to be automated, be it appliances like hot water heaters and cooking utensils or even doors and windows. This growing trend of home automation has led to innovation in the smart home industry. Smart handles are used in the smart home industry.

Smart handles are available in many variants. They can be in the form of a door handle and lock secured with the help of a keypad which needs a password to open the door. A smart door handle needs a smart lock to make a smart door. The growing concerns of people regarding safety have forced the manufacturers of door and door parts to level up and provide components that provide safety as well as are comfortable to use.

What makes these handles smart is the use of technology in the form of Bluetooth, touchscreen, keypad or other connected devices. Smart handles are also a part of the automobile industry. These smart handles are used in the form of exterior door handles that comprise of a lock/ unlock sensor, transmitting antenna and sensor detection circuit.

The door can be operated just by touching the electrostatic- capacitance type of sensors present in the handle. These handles are coated by chromium plating or body color paint. But the coating cannot be applied over the entire surface of the handle otherwise the electromagnetic waves are blocked from the antenna because the coating is conductive in nature.