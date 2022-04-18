Accountable Care Solutions Market 2022 Global Projection By Key Players – Aetna, Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Cerner Corporation, eClinicalWorks, Inc– Analysis and Forecast to 2031

New York, United States, 2022-Apr-18 — /EPR Network/ —

Accountable Care Solutions Market 2022

The global Accountable Care Solutions Market is bound to witness a CAGR worth satiating In Upcoming Years. In the era of cloud computing, the cloud revolution is there to break the stereotypes. Several key stakeholders are going for cloud hosting solutions providers to enhance their accounting services. This migration to cloud technology is making way for the enterprises to simplify their daily tasks, that too, conveniently and cost-effectively. As such, the industry could be on the “cloud computing nine” in the forecast period.

The term accountable care organizations (ACO) denotes the shift in reimbursement from procedure based, fee for service towards fee for quality, disease and condition based reimbursement with capitated payments to healthcare delivery organizations on a per case and per capita basis. To be commercially effective as an accountable care organization one needs to determine whether they are delivering a higher quality of healthcare and improved efficiency.

Accountable care solutions helps aggregate disparate electronic health record (EHR) data while allowing providers to use their existing systems and workflows. The payers establish a framework whereby provider groups agree to care for a population of patients with the goal of reaching or surpassing predetermined cost and quality benchmarks.

Integrating disparate sources of information to build a single cohesive accountable care solution is hard, but organizations have made substantial investments in these software’s to help make it easy for experts to quickly integrate accountable care solutions software.

Accountable Care Solutions Market: Dynamics

There is growing interest in the potential for accountable healthcare to contain costs while encouraging patient-centered affordable care. There is increasing need to adhere to regulatory guidelines, high return on investment, government initiatives for eHealth, and rising need to curtail rising healthcare costs being some of the key factors driving the growth of accountable care solutions market.

However reluctance among end users to adopt new methods and lack of in-house IT knowledge are factors to restrain the growth of this market. Also unwillingness among providers to adopt to these solutions, requirement of infrastructural investments, inadequate patient engagement, low usage of the internet solutions, lack of interoperability and data security concerns related to cloud-based solutions are few more factors expected which is restraining the growth of accountable care solutions market.

Accountable Care Solutions Market: Segmentation

On the basis of Component

Hardware

Software

Services

On the basis of Deployment

On-Premise

Web-Based

On the basis of End-users

Healthcare Payer

Healthcare Provider

Accountable Care Solutions Market: Region-wise Outlook

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa in which North America holds major market for accountable care solutions followed by which is Europe and Asia-Pacific.

However, Latin America and Asia-Pacific hold lucrative growth potential for the accountable care solutions market reasons being rising prevalence of various disorders, extensive customer base, rising medical tourism, increasing government initiatives for eHealth, growing demand for quality healthcare and large base of aging population in this region.

Most of the accountable care solutions products and services in these regions are driven by developing countries like Singapore, China, India, Mexico, Brazil, and South Korea.

Accountable Care Solutions Market: Key Players

Some of the players in accountable care solutions market are Aetna, Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Cerner Corporation, eClinicalWorks, Inc. Epic Systems Corporation, IBM Corporation, Mckesson Corporation, NextGen Healthcare, Optum, Inc. UnitedHealth Group, Inc., Verisk Health, and Zeomega, Inc. The companies in this market are adopting various strategies like partnerships, collaboration, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, expansions, product enhancements and product deployment to increase their share and create a strong position in the global accountable care solutions market.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

