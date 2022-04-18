Agricultural Films Market To Create Lucrative Opportunities For Existing Companies As Well As New Players : FactMR

Rockville, United States , 2022-Apr-18 — /EPR Network/ — Latest industry survey by Fact MR, predicts Agricultural Films sales to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as chemical and materials sales gradually recover post disruptions caused by COVID-19. The report is aimed at furnishing insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also provides recommendations to aid businesses prep for unforeseen challenges.

Key Segments Covered in Agricultural Films Industry Research

By Film Geomembrane Agricultural Silage Films Agricultural Mulching Films Greenhouse Plastic/Covering Film

By Material Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Agricultural Films Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate Agricultural Films Low-Density Polyethylene Agricultural Films LLDPE Agricultural Films LLPE Agricultural Films HDPE Agricultural Films Polypropylene Agricultural Films Polyamide Agricultural Films EVA Agricultural Films Ethylene Vinyl-Alcohol Copolymer Resins PVC Agricultural Films Others

By Application Agricultural Films for Bale Wrapping & Ensiling Agricultural Films for Silo Bags Manufacturing Agricultural Films for Tunnel Covers Agricultural Films for Bunker Ensiling Others



Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global agricultural films market is expected to grow 1.7X in value, creating an absolute $ opportunity of around US$ 7.5 Bn by 2031.

In terms of value, silo bags manufacturing application is expected to register a CAGR of 5.9% to be valued at US$ 6.5 Bn by 2031-end.

Among the film types, mulch films and greenhouse plastics are expected to grow 1.9X and 1.7X, respectively, and create an absolute $ opportunity of around US$ 4.2 Bn and US$ 2.5 Bn each.

Low-density polyethylene material is estimated to account for 55.7% of the market value share by 2031-end, and gain 409.1 BPS in its market share.

East Asia is witnessing for highest consumption and the market here is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period. The region is expected to hold more than 52% of the market value share by 2031 and be valued over US$ 9.3 Bn.

“Agricultural film demand is gaining traction across several nations with unfavourable climate for crop production, aiming to reduce import dependency,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

List of Tables

Table 1: Global Agricultural Films Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Kilo Tons) Analysis, By Film, 2016-2020

Table 2: Global Agricultural Films Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Kilo Tons) Analysis, By Film, 2021-2031

Table 3: Global Agricultural Films Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Kilo Tons) Analysis, By Material, 2016-2020

Table 4: Global Agricultural Films Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Kilo Tons) Analysis, By Material, 2021-2031

Table 5: Global Agricultural Films Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Kilo Tons) Analysis, By Application, 2016-2020

List of Figures

Figure No 1: Global Agricultural Films Market Value (US$ Mn), Volume (KT) Forecast and Analysis, 2016-2031

Figure No 2: Global Agricultural Films Market Value (US$ Mn) Scenario Forecast, 2021 & 2031

Figure No 3: Global Agricultural Films Pricing Analysis – By Film (US$/Kg)

Figure No 4: Global Agricultural Films Pricing Analysis – By Region (US$/Kg)

Figure No 5: Global Agricultural Films Market Value (US$ Mn), Volume (Kilo Tons) Analysis, 2016-2031

