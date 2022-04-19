Why Have Top Telemedicine Apps in Nigeria Become So Popular?

Nigeria, 2022-Apr-19 — /EPR Network/ — Let’s face it: going to the doctor isn’t something we all look forward to. Aside from being concerned about our health, we also dread having to spend at least half of the day at the doctor’s office.

As a result, over the years, various hospitals and medical companies have attempted to address this issue by introducing telemedicine, which uses technology to connect patients to their doctors.

Because of the huge numbers of doctors shifting to online consultations, the popularity of top telemedicine Apps in Nigeria and all around the world have increased. Both patients and doctors saw the benefits of teleconsultations, of which the following are a few:

Efficiency

Don’t you like to get up early to avoid rush hour traffic just because you have to reach the doctor’s clinic? You may also need to take time off from work and your household responsibilities.

Well, when you or a loved one is extremely ill, the last thing you want to do was leave the house, right? Accessing the best app for online medical consultation allows you to schedule an appointment from the comfort of your own home.

No Waiting Time

It used to be that you had to wait three hours for your turn in the doctor’s office. However, thanks to teleconsultation, you can use that waiting time to do chores, complete something on your to-do list, or simply spend time with your family.

Access to Professionals

There are times when we visit a general practitioner and are then advised to see a specialist for a second opinion. This will necessitate another appointment, which will cost you time and energy.

However, in the last two years, many specialists have shifted to telemedicine and are now more accessible to patients. In some cases, a general practitioner can easily make the referral. In case you are looking for one of the top telemedicine Apps in Nigeria,Medicliq Healthcare would be the best choice.

Reduced Risk of Contracting a New Illness –

With the passing course of time, people have becomewarierabout contracting infectious diseases that can be contracted while waiting for a doctor’s appointment in clinics and hospitals

Teleconsultations can help you avoid contracting a new illness because you don’t have to leave the house and expose yourself unnecessarily.

Can you Attend A Consultation from Your Phone, Laptop, or Tablet?

Telehealth apps are convenient and accessible because you can download those on your smartphone or tablet, giving you a health tool wherever you go. Many healthcare systems create their apps to provide patients with convenient, secure access to lab results, upcoming appointments, and medical history. This enables patients to become more informed and involved in their healthcare. If you are looking for one of such top telemedicine Apps in Nigeria, Medicliq Healthcare would be the ideal choice.

The Final Thoughts

The ability to access telehealth on your phone, tab, or laptop can be empowering. There are popular apps that you can get for free or purchase from Android or Apple. Such healthcare system apps will let you connect to your doctor’s appointments.

Consider this: from the comfort of your own home, you can make appointments, measure your blood pressure, ask your doctor multiple questions, request a prescription refill, set up medication reminders, and participate in live video appointments. All these can be possible with the best app for online medical consultation.

