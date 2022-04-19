Medical Tours Has Tied-UP With NMC Royal Hospital, Sharjah To Assist International Patients

New Delhi, India, 2022-Apr-19 — /EPR Network/ — Medical Tours feels proud at helping international patients with getting their treatments done at world-class hospitals. For this, we have associated with NMC Royal Hospital, Sharjah with 137 beds and 21 critical care units to assist global patients to get their treatments at the best hospitals. The NMC Royal Hospital, Sharjah is managed and operated by the National Medical Care Company (NMC) which is the largest private healthcare company in the UAE. The hospital delivers treatment across 35 different medical specialties. The hospital has a well-trained staff that is multicultural, multiethnic, and multilinguistic from across the world. More than 90 doctors from various countries around the world form our clinical staff as well as more than 1,000 nurses and support staff. The hospital is equipped with advanced technologies and its medical staff is trained in global healthcare practices delivering quality healthcare. The hospital features all the latest medical technologies, including robotic-assisted surgery, digital and 3D imaging, 64 slices CT scanner, MRI, PET-CT scanner, Cyberknife and Gamma Knife units, Interventional Radiology unit, bone marrow transplant unit, and a dedicated Rehab unit. NMC Royal Hospital provides a state-of-the-art, world-class healthcare experience to international patients.

We believe that our patients should be treated by physicians upholding the highest standards of medical ethics ensuring the highest quality of health care delivery. Balancing compassion with medical excellence and diagnostic technology, NMC Royal Hospital is equipped with the most advanced technology and its medical staff is trained in the best global healthcare practices delivering quality healthcare to patients from across the world.

Built to accommodate 137 beds in the hospital.

24 hours emergency services and an integrated network of ambulance services.

The hospital’s state-of-the-art 21 critical care

170 doctors and 28 specialists.

About Medical Tours:

Medical Tours leading medical travel assistant company based in New Delhi, India, which has been active since 2021, provides medical treatment and surgery facilities to international patients at Internationally accredited hospitals in India and other countries. Our goal is to provide the best healthcare in the world. We offer world-class treatments at a low cost. Medical Tours tie-up with highly trained and board-certified doctors and surgeons.

