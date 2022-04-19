Ion Lincoln Park Offers Apartments Near DePaul University

Chicago, Illinois, 2022-Apr-19 — /EPR Network/ — Ion Lincoln Park is pleased to announce they offer apartments near DePaul University to help students live a more independent lifestyle close to campus. The apartment complex offers everything students need for a comfortable living environment with convenient access to classes and on-campus activities.

At Ion Lincoln Park, students can choose to room with their friends or meet other students through the roommate matching program. Various floor plans are available, including two, three, and four-bedroom options. These high-end residences are designed with comfort and style in mind to give students the type of lifestyle they want. In addition to the monthly rental rate, each student pays an amenity fee, which includes Internet access, heat and air conditioning, electricity, water and sewer, furnishings, and on-site laundry. Other upgrades are also available for a monthly fee.

Ion Lincoln Park offers an exciting environment where students have access to an array of community amenities. These features include a 24-hour fitness center, a clubhouse and lounges, and a bike storage room. Students will also have easy access to street-level retail for an active city lifestyle.

Anyone interested in learning about the apartments available for DePaul University students can find out more by visiting the Ion Lincoln Park website or by calling 1-773-395-4500.

About Ion Lincoln Park: Ion Lincoln Park is an upscale apartment complex designed to give DePaul University students the type of lifestyle they want while attending college. The comfortable apartments are conveniently located and offer easy access to street-level retail and other amenities. The per-person rental rate makes it easy for students to share an apartment with their friends. For More Information Visit ion-lincolnpark.com

Company: Ion Lincoln Park

Address: 1237 W. Fullerton Ave

City: Chicago

State: IL

Zip code: 60614

Telephone number: 1-773-395-4500