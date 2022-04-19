Equity Development issues Press Release: ‘Two years on’

London, UK, 2022-Apr-19 — /EPR Network/ — Equity Development Limited (“Equity Development”), a leading investment research firm, today issued an update on the second anniversary of its purchase by Directors.

CEO Andy Edmond reported another busy year of activity, despite the challenges posed by the pandemic and lockdowns. Specifically, Equity Development had seen a strong increase in the number of companies retain it to provide independent Investment Research and specialist advice on effective Investor Relations.

To ensure that there would be no dilution of Equity Development’s established reputation for delivering clients a first-class service, the group had been able to further expand its experienced research team as well hiring a proven marketing executive.

The CEO further commented:

‘’It is remarkable to look back at what we have achieved in just two years of ownership: new CRM systems, a redesigned website, a full-scale rebranding, and high-level recruitment. Our thanks go to all in our team, as well as the many thousands of investors who enjoy our insightful research and their interactive engagement with the Executive Management of our clients.

At a time when optimal corporate governance has clearly been recognized as requiring Board level respect for shareholders and investors of all types, we look forward to extending our long record of making such communication possible into a third decade.’’

About Equity Development

Equity Development is a London-based partner to successful companies looking to enhance their investor relations. Their highly regarded analysts produce best in class investment research.

Our services include Equity Investment Research, Investor Presentations, Capital Market Days for Private/Retail Investors, Management Interviews, and Investor Roadshows

