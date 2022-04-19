Lark Tuscaloosa Offers Upscale Student Housing and Amenities

Tuscaloosa, Alabama, 2022-Apr-19 — /EPR Network/ — Lark Tuscaloosa is pleased to announce they are an upscale student housing complex designed for students attending the University of Alabama. They have created the ideal environment for students to live, study, and play in a comfortable living space.

At Lark Tuscaloosa, students will find various floor plans to accommodate their unique needs. Students who prefer to live alone can choose between studio and one-bedroom apartments, while those who are interested in living with their friends or meeting other students through the roommate matching service can choose from two, three, and four-bedroom apartments, depending on their preferences. Garage parking is available for an additional monthly fee. The per-person rental rate includes furnishings, in-unit laundry, Internet access, and water and sewer.

Lark Tuscaloosa features many upscale amenities to make student living as enjoyable as possible, including a billiards, lounge, and gaming area, a 24-hour fitness center, a putting green, a fire pit, and more. Students can also attend various social events throughout the year and are welcome to bring their friends. Students will enjoy a comfortable, independent lifestyle while being close to the campus.

Anyone interested in learning about the upscale student housing and amenities can find out more by visiting the Lark Tuscaloosa website or by calling 1-205-377-5000.

About Lark Tuscaloosa: Lark Tuscaloosa is an off-campus housing solution for students attending the nearby University of Alabama. The comfortable apartments make it more affordable for students to live an independent lifestyle with convenient access to the campus. With the per-person contracts, students don’t need to worry about whether their roommates will have the money they need to pay their share of the rent. For More Information Visit larktuscaloosa.com

