Sales Of The Automotive Windshield Are Estimated To Cross Us$ 17,000 Mn By End Of 2022

Rockville, US, 2022-Apr-19 — /EPR Network/ —

The global automotive windshield market is expected to witness a steady rise at 5.2% CAGR during the forecast period 2017 to 2022, according to a recent study by Fact.MR. The report anticipates revenues from the global automotive windshield market to account for nearly US$ 14,000 Mn in 2017. By 2022, revenues from the market will reach US$ 17,681.2 Mn.

For More Insights Into The Market, Request a Sample of this Report – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=13

The production and sales of vehicles, coupled with the vehicle parc have been witnessing an upsurge over the past few years. Growth of the automotive windshield market is directly proportional to the number of vehicles across the globe, as each automotive vehicle needs to be equipped with windshields. Manufacturers have introduced special-purpose windshields, for example- bullet-proof windshields, providing additional safety as well as security to passengers. Leading players in the market are focusing on increasing their product portfolio by new product launches, in a bid to cater rising demand for automotive windshield. Decreasing interest rates pertaining to car loans have enabled the adoption of more expensive and larger vehicles by consumers. This in turn is expected to drive demand for automotive windshields.

Share Your Requirements & Get Customized Reports – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=13

With a number of advancements in technology, OEMs are working on the development of automotive windshield with virtual enhancements and reduced distractions. The cross-technology concept offers huge benefits in production of passenger cars. OEMs such as Toyota are focusing on increasing the production of passenger cars. In addition, the passenger cars have witnessed robust adoption of electronic systems in the recent past, boosting demand for heated windshields, connectors, high-speed wiring, and HUD windshields. The prices of raw materials required for production of automotive windshields, such as calcium oxide, silica, and sodium oxide, have been stable over the past few years, resulting into the stability of automotive windshield prices. These factors are expected to augment growth of the market during the forecast period.

Access Research Methodology Prepared By Experts – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=13

7 Key Projections for the Global Automotive Windshield Market

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) will continue to be dominant in the global automotive windshield market, with sales witnessing a steady expansion through 2022. Demand for automotive windshield in Middle East & Africa (MEA) will continue to be sluggish during the forecast period. Passenger cars are expected to remain the most lucrative vehicles for sales of automotive windshield in the global market. Sales of automotive windshield in LCVs and HCVs are estimated to register a moderate expansion over the forecast period. Based on material type, glass will continue to be sought-after for production of automotive windshield. Sales of glass for automotive wind shield will account for the largest revenues by 2022-end. On the basis of sales channel, aftermarket is expected to remain dominant in the global automotive windshield market. Sales of automotive windshield in OEM will register a comparatively lower CAGR than OEM through 2022.

Competitive Landscape

The automotive windshield market report offers a thorough assessment on several key players operating in the market.

The market for automotive windshield covers key aspects revolving around the competition, including but not limited to SWOT analysis, key developments and innovations, product portfolio, mergers and acquisitions and key financials.

Using this comprehensive compilation, the reader can gain valuable insight using which future moves can be planned and executed to achieve sustenance and competitive edge.

The report on automotive windshield market includes profiles of major companies including

Saint-Gobain SA

Asahi Glass Co. Ltd.

Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd.

Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.

Guardian Industries

Safelite Auto Glass.

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Automotive Windshield Market Category and segment level analysis: Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level.

Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level. Automotive Windshield Market Historical volume analysis : The report provides a comparison of Automotive Windshield Market historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031.

: The report provides a comparison of Automotive Windshield Market historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031. Automotive Windshield Market Manufacturing trend analysis: The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Automotive Windshield Market It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally

The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Automotive Windshield Market It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally Automotive Windshield Market Consumption by demographics: The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Automotive Windshield Market demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Automotive Windshield Market is carefully analyzed

The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Automotive Windshield Market demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Automotive Windshield Market is carefully analyzed Post COVID consumer spending on Automotive Windshield Market Consumption: Healthcare industry has been largely influenced by COVID-19 pandemic. The Fact MR Market survey analyzed consumer spending post COVID-19. It assesses how current trends that will influence expenditure on healthcare services, thus affecting Automotive Windshield Market growth.

For More Insights-

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,Dubai, United Arab EmiratesEmail: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com