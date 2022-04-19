Automotive Steering System Market Is Expected To Surpass A CAGR Of 4% By 2031

Rockville, US, 2022-Apr-19 — /EPR Network/ —

In the latest report on the car oil filter market by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 4% during the assessment period (2021 to 2031).

Increase in the number of vehicles along with strict government regulation on adverse environmental effect is propelling demand for car oil filters all across the globe. Market participants are coming up with dual textured elements that are coarse on outside and fine from the inside to achieve high filtration rate and resists clogging.

Canister type is considered to have higher consumer inclination as it is considered as ‘eco oil filter’. These filters are usually made up of paper filter media and plastic, and are primarily termed as the spin-on type as they are able to degrade and considered sustainable post utilization.

Key Takeaways from Market Study The global car oil filter market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period and reach a market valuation of US$ 3 Bn by the end of 2031.

Under product type, anti-drain black seals is the fastest-growing segment at a CAGR of nearly 3.6%.

Premium passenger cars and luxury passenger cars are capturing more than 45% market share.

Europe is the leading regional market, reaching a market value of US$ 700 Mn by the end of 2031.

What is Escalating Demand of Car Oil Filters across Geographies? Car oil filters help in improving oil quality by separating contaminants from the oil, thereby keeping the oil unadulterated and safe. Rising demand for vehicles across regions is a key factor boosting market growth. Stringent regulations by governments curbing carbon emissions are driving penetration of high quality car oil filters in the market. A prominent feature predicted to provide prospective chances for car oil filter manufacturers is increasing average age of vehicles in operation, owing to continuous improvements in vehicle quality and filter change kilometre.