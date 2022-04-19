Global Automotive Smart Display Market Is Estimated At Usd 7.5 Billion In 2022

Rockville, US, 2022-Apr-19 — /EPR Network/ —

The market intelligence study therefore includes demographics analysis so market players can plan their product and marketing strategy. It offers sales outlook in 20+ countries. It identifies the most lucrative segments to assist companies in creating winning strategies for future.

Latest industry analysis by Fact MR, predicts sales of Automotive Smart Display to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as automotive sales gradually recover across the world. The report is intended at presenting insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also offers recommendations to help businesses to prep for unforeseen challenges.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Automotive Smart Display. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Automotive Smart Display Market across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Automotive Smart Display market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Automotive Smart Display

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Automotive Smart Display, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Automotive Smart Display Market.

Market Taxonomy

Display Size 3”-5”

6”-10”

>10” Display Technology LCD

TFT-LCD

Others Application Advanced Instrument Cluster Display

Centre Stack Touchscreen Display

Rear Seat Entertainment Touchscreen Display

Others Vehicle Type Compact Passenger Cars

Mid-sized Passenger Cars

Premium Passenger Cars

Luxury Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

(Additional information, including cross-sectional data and country-wise analysis & forecast is available in the report)

Competition Tracking

The report also profiles companies that are expected to remain active in the expansion of global automotive smart display market through 2022, which include

AU Optronics Corp.

Alpine Electronics

DENSO Corp.

Visteon Corporation

Continental AG.

LG Display Co.Ltd.

Japan Display Inc.

Panasonic Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Yazaki Corporation

Valeo SA

6 Forecast Highlights on Global Automotive Smart Display Market

Europe is expected to dominate the global automotive smart display market throughout 2017 to 2022. By the end of 2022, Europe is projected to reach nearly US$ 1,710 million value. Increasing demand for comfort, convenience and safety in automobiles is contributing towards the growth of Europe automotive smart display market. North America is anticipated to be the second most lucrative region in the global automotive smart display market. The region is poised to showcase moderate growth during the forecast period. The demand for 6-10 inches smart displays is the highest. This segment will continue to remain lucrative during the forecast period. LCD smart display technology will gain momentum, reaching nearly US$ 2,400 million revenue by the end of 2022. Advanced Instrument Cluster Display and Center Stack Touchscreen Display will collectively account for two-fifth of revenue share on global revenues by 2017 end. Light commercial vehicles are projected to emerge as the largest segment by vehicle type. Heavy commercial vehicles will also emerge as the second largest users of the automotive smart display.

